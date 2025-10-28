Fortegra Insurance UK Limited, part of the Fortegra Group a global specialty insurer has been officially admitted to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Quarterly Listing of Alien Insurers, formalized in the NAIC's October Edition 249.

The registration creates a differentiated platform that enables Fortegra's agents and brokers in the United Kingdom to serve their customers who need specialized U.K.-domiciled capacity to address risks that require a U.S. surplus lines solution.

"Our alien insurer listing offers UK Managing General Agents (MGAs) a straightforward way to access U.S. surplus lines business. Additionally, our strong presence in the London market fosters natural connections among brokers and agents, as well as the capacity to address complex risks. This combination of strengths sets us apart in the marketplace and allows us to uphold our rigorous underwriting standards while pursuing selective growth with high-quality program partners," said Richard Kahlbaugh, CEO of the Fortegra Group.

Fortegra Insurance UK Limited (Alien ID: AA-1120248) is domiciled in London. Combined with its Lloyd's presence and global network of more than 20 locations including its London office at 20 Fenchurch Street's iconic "Walkie Talkie" building and offices across the United States and Europe Fortegra has reinforced its position as a premier market for developing reliable insurance solutions that address complex and evolving risks.

