Enhancements give security practitioners simple, non-intrusive Kubernetes microsegmentation to prevent lateral movement and maintain compliance without DevOps expertise

Zero Networks, a leading provider of zero trust security solutions, today announced enhanced Kubernetes microsegmentation capabilities that give security teams comprehensive visibility and control without relying on DevOps expertise. By leveraging native Kubernetes tools and eBPF technology, the Zero Networks platform delivers a minimal footprint, non-intrusive deployment that enables organizations to scale securely while preventing lateral movement.

With 93% of organizations either using, piloting, or evaluating Kubernetes, and 42% of organizations citing security as a top concern with container and Kubernetes strategies, Zero Networks has created a powerful, easy to use security tool for Kubernetes-based environments. Zero's approach gives the security team comprehensive visibility without requiring them to be Kubernetes savvy, while also aligning with DevOps best practices to ensure security isn't creating obstacles for developers.

"Security shouldn't inhibit the speed of business, and Zero's approach to microsegmenting Kubernetes is a robust technological advancement for teams frustrated by historically high friction, intrusive alternatives," said Yuval Goldberg, VP Product Management at Zero Networks. "With this new enhancement, security practitioners can finally protect Kubernetes environments without disrupting their DevOps colleagues. Customers are consistently surprised by our ease of deployment and how simple we make a very difficult problem and making that kind of first impression never gets old."

Compared to legacy Kubernetes microsegmentation options that are complicated to deploy and manage, provide only partial coverage, or require complex architectural changes, Zero Networks' approach is highly compatible with existing workflows. By deploying seamlessly into standard Kubernetes processes, Zero Networks will not disrupt applications running in the cluster. Security teams using Zero Networks with Kubernetes environments gain immediate value: complete, granular visibility into cluster activities and across-cluster network policy insights. Tightening security and demonstrating compliance without any disruption to the business, all from a true single interface.

Key features of Zero's support for Kubernetes microsegmentation include:

Automated discovery of all workloads, services, and dependencies within K8s clusters

Comprehensive visibility into all traffic east-west, north-south, and inter-cluster

Insight into user-defined network policies for immediate understanding of exposure

Centralized management to create and enforce segmentation rules from a single pane of glass

Zero Networks delivers microsegmentation that is identity-aware and implemented in days. The company's deterministic automation engine eliminates the complexity that has historically kept microsegmentation out of reach for many organizations. Notably, Zero Networks supports organizations seeking to follow CISA's new zero trust microsegmentation guidance.

Zero Networks was also recently recognized as the winner of four 2025 Top InfoSec Innovators Awards: Most Advanced in Microsegmentation, Most Innovative in Zero Trust, Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Visionary, and Market Innovator in Identity Protection. These awards represent Zero's breadth and depth of zero trust security offerings that make it possible for organizations of any size to prevent lateral movement and contain ransomware including for Kubernetes environments without adding operational burden.

The Zero team is currently hosting a four-week webinar series called Containment Island where contestants can compete to win weekly prizes and a grand prize a trip to the Four Seasons Bahamas. Security professionals can join the competition at any time to rack up points, get 0.5 CPE credits per session attended, and hear from leaders across all aspects of cyber. Join the competition, which runs until the winner is announced on Nov. 11, here.

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks is revolutionizing network security with its automated, identity-aware microsegmentation solution that blocks lateral movement, contains every breach, and implements in days, not years. By automating asset tagging and policy creation, Zero Networks saves enterprises an average of 86% on total cost of ownership compared to legacy microsegmentation solutions that rely on time-intensive manual processes. Zero Networks' platform combines advanced Network Segmentation, Identity Segmentation, and Zero Trust Network Access solutions, fortified by network-layer MFA, to accelerate zero trust initiatives at companies of any size. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to measurably improve their security posture, exceed compliance requirements, achieve top-tier audit scores, and pass every penetration test. For more information, visit zeronetworks.com.

