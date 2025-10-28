International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Partners with Riviera Travel to Provide Travel Insurance to U.S. Travelers

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) has announced a new partnership with Riviera Travel, a leader in ultra-premium river cruise, ocean yacht, and global land travel for more than 40 years. Through this partnership, IMG is excited to offer its travel and health safety products to U.S. residents booking trips with Riviera Travel.

"Partnering with Riviera Travel is an exciting next step in IMG's rapid growth in the travel industry," said Grant Hayes, Global Head of Travel at IMG. "To be able to partner with a market-leading travel provider like Riviera Travel is a testament to the value IMG's travel and health safety solutions provide to travelers around the world."

This partnership follows the launch of IMG's iTravelInsured Choice Cruise, a new travel insurance plan designed specifically for cruise travelers. The plan includes enhanced benefits and covered reasons, such as excessive water levels, port closures, and more, and demonstrates IMG's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's travelers, especially cruisers.

To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, please visit www.imglobal.com. To explore Riviera Travel's river cruises, ocean yacht voyages and global land tours, please visit www.rivieratravel.com.

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Riviera Travel is the UK's largest river cruise and tour operator for more than 40 years, offering a diverse range of travel experiences on land, sea and the rivers. As an ultra-premium river cruise brand, Riviera Travel offers luxurious, memorable sailings aboard its fleet of 13 custom-designed ships, which sail along Europe's most iconic waterways including the Danube, Douro, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine and the Dutch Waterways. The company is renowned for its exceptional cruise directors and local guides, immersive itineraries and elegant fleet of ships. Riviera Travel is a leader in the solo travel market with more dedicated solo traveler departures than any other river cruise brand and is known for its strong partnerships with travel advisors, as well as its commitment to delivering superior service at outstanding value. The fleet's ships offer a range of amenities, such as a panoramic observation lounge, five-star dining, a spa and wellness area, and a sun deck, creating a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere for travelers exploring Europe's rivers and landscapes. Riviera Travel consistently earns high ratings for guest satisfaction and value, making it a top choice for discerning travelers seeking memorable river cruise adventures.

