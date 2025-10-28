ThoughtSpot Doubles User Adoption On Surging Agentic Analytics Demand

Platform accelerates enterprise shift to trusted, explainable AI, fueling 133% growth in usage and expanding footprint among global leaders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025, the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced a significant uptick in adoption driven by demand for trusted, Agentic Analytics. As global enterprises urgently modernize their data strategies and look for ROI in their AI investments, ThoughtSpot is delivering powerful new capabilities like its agentic analyst, Spotter 3, ThoughtSpot Embedded , and Analyst Studio . Driving outsized success where trusted AI analytics is now mandatory, ThoughtSpot's innovations and market leadership led to a repeat recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms .

"The AI imperative is upon everyone and will define the success of the enterprise. Customers worldwide are realizing that bolting on AI does not result in a positive ROI," said Ketan Karkhanis, CEO at ThoughtSpot. "We've built the next-generation Analytics stack from the ground up with AI at the center. AI is the new BI and we are seeing the beginning of an upgrade super-cycle."

Customers are embracing Agents & data powered Smart Applications

Agents: Spotter , the company's AI agent for analytics that delivers trusted, conversational insights from data through natural language questions. Spotter instantly became the new standard: by the end of the fiscal year, more than 52% of ThoughtSpot customers were actively leveraging the product to deliver true self-service analytics. This demand for intelligence is driving explosive platform growth, as demonstrated by a healthy 133% year-over-year increase in usage, cementing ThoughtSpot's leadership in defining the future of business intelligence.

Smart Apps: ThoughtSpot Embedded , which helps companies deliver Smart Apps, is surging, confirming that the era of traditional self-service and conventional embedded BI is officially over. Gartner predicts that by 2026, over 80% of business consumers will prefer intelligence assistance and embedded analytics over traditional dashboards. This explosive growth validates the seismic market shift toward the next frontier: deeply embedded, agentic intelligence. ThoughtSpot Embedded is leading this revolution, transforming every application into a pervasive intelligence engine that infuses real-time insights directly into mission-critical workflows. By moving far beyond legacy analytics, the platform delivers genuinely agentic, intelligent experiences that empower end-users to make smarter decisions precisely when and where they work.

The shift from rigid, legacy BI to modern, AI-powered analytics is accelerating globally, with leading organizations selecting ThoughtSpot to operationalize true, self-service intelligence. Success is the true indicator of product fit and is exemplified by brands including;

Chevron, the global energy corporation, has leveraged ThoughtSpot's analytics platform to modernize its data strategy for its central finance and procurement divisions. The integration helps Chevron move from legacy business intelligence to real-time,

Navan, the leading global travel and expense platform, now delivers advanced analytics to over 1,000 customers, enabling travel managers to instantly drill into complex spend data and uncover significant operational efficiencies and savings directly within their workflow.

Elevance, the multinational health insurance provider, leverages ThoughtSpot's AI-powered analytics to transform healthcare data into trusted insights for internal efficiencies and external member care strategies.

Thrive Learning deployed ThoughtSpot Embedded in just six weeks to over 20,000 customers. This agentic integration allows users to query people and performance data via natural language, instantly revealing the crucial "why" behind trends, accelerating time to value and unlocking powerful new revenue streams.

Keyloop, an automotive technology solutions provider, has collaborated with ThoughtSpot to deploy their AI-driven business intelligence tool to provide reporting and analytics capabilities to their customers, arming dealership teams with self-service analytics that power better insights on pricing, supply, ordering and more.

, an automotive technology solutions provider, has collaborated with ThoughtSpot to deploy their AI-driven business intelligence tool to provide reporting and analytics capabilities to their customers, arming dealership teams with self-service analytics that power better insights on pricing, supply, ordering and more. JustEat Takeaway, the food delivery service, is using ThoughtSpot to democratize data access to its partner ecosystem, ensuring that the businesses on its platform have instant access to critical business data and analytics.

ThoughtSpot serves 40% of the Fortune 25 and a quarter of the Fortune 100 including AMD, Ecolab, Hilton and Adobe. This includes leaders in CPG such as Baby Bunting, Huel, and Healf, healthcare and life sciences leaders such as Abbvie, Banner Health and Hint Health, and SaaS leaders including Cohesity, Klaviyo, Snowflake, and Jasper.

Continued Innovation Sets the Standard for Agentic Analytics

ThoughtSpot introduced a series of groundbreaking product innovations throughout the year, reinforcing its commitment to forging the path forward for the autonomous enterprise and providing customers with the most powerful analytics tools to run their business:

Spotter (https://www.thoughtspot.com/product/ai-analyst?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25), the AI-powered search experience for analytics, is now used by over half of ThoughtSpot's customers, providing conversational AI that enables instant, trusted insights from data by simply asking questions in natural language.

Analyst Studio (https://www.thoughtspot.com/product/analyst-studio?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25), a dedicated workspace empowering data professionals to go from raw data to insights faster with a collaborative environment for blending data and creating models.

The Agentic Semantic Layer (https://www.thoughtspot.com/blog/introducing-the-agentic-semantic-layer?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25), connecting AI agents to a single, trusted source of business truth to ensure AI-generated insights are accurate, consistent, and explainable.

To support ThoughtSpot's agentic platform, ThoughtSpot was first to market with their Agentic MCP Server (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-redefines-ai-interoperability-with-launch-of-thoughtspot-agentic-mcp?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25), a new technology designed to power modern data applications. It offers a powerful, composable architecture that allows developers to build custom, AI-native analytics experiences with full control and at massive scale.

Specialized Agentic Analytics Platforms for Snowflake (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-launches-agentic-analytics-platform-for-snowflake-empowering-customers-to-from-insights-to-actions?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25) and Databricks (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-unveils-dataspot-to-accelerate-agentic-analytics-for-every-databricks-customer?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25), deepening strategic partnerships and providing native, governed, and highly performant AI-powered analytics for joint customers.



Industry Recognition and Global Leadership

ThoughtSpot's innovation and customer performance earned significant industry recognition in FY25, including:

Repeat recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms (https://go.thoughtspot.com/analyst-report-gartner-market-guide-for-agentic-analytics.html?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25).

Named a founding member of the Open Semantic Interchange (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-joins-forces-with-snowflake-and-industry-leaders-to-spearhead-open-semantic-interchange?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25) (OSI) initiative, alongside Snowflake, to establish a universal, vendor-neutral specification for the semantic layer.

Inclusion in major industry lists such as G2's Best Analytics Software Products for 2025 and CRN's Cloud 100 (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-recognized-on-crn-s-cloud-100-list-for-2025), AI 100 (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-named-to-the-2025-crn-ai-100-list-for-excellence-in-artificial-intelligence), and Big Data 100 (https://www.crn.com/news/software/2025/meeting-the-data-needs-of-the-ai-world-the-2025-crn-big-data-100) lists.

Strengthened the global leadership team through strategic additions: Ketan Karkhanis (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-appoints-ketan-karkhanis-as-new-chief-executive-officer?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25) joined to lead the company as CEO in September 2024, Brad Roberts (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-appoints-brad-roberts-as-chief-financial-officer-to-drive-growth-and-scalability-in-the-ai-era?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25) joined as CFO, and Micheline Nijmeh (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-appoints-micheline-nijmeh-as-chief-marketing-officer?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25) as CMO. Francois Lopitaux (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-appoints-francois-lopitaux-to-lead-thoughtspot-embedded-and-emerging-technologies-to-scale-ai-powered-analytics?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25) also joined as SVP, Product Management, and Scott Parsons (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-appoints-scott-parsons-as-senior-vice-president-of-sales-for-the-americas?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=pr_momentum25), as SVP of Sales for the Americas and Travis Guerre (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-appoints-travis-guerre-as-general-counsel) was appointed to General Counsel.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. Agentic AI combined with ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently discover proactive insights from their business data creating real-time decisioning with impact. The platform's unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , ensures insights are connected and pervasive, enabling users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Lyft, Cigna, Capital One, Comcast, Schneider Electric and Matillion rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

