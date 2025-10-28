215 Marketing Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Agencies and Top Franchise Suppliers in 2025

Agency ranks on AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies, Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers, Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50, and Philadelphia100

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / 215 Marketing, a leading full-service performance marketing agency based in Philadelphia, has earned several prestigious industry awards in 2025, highlighting its remarkable growth and impact in the marketing space.

This year, 215 Marketing was named to AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies, an award recognizing firms that have achieved exceptional growth and influence in a competitive marketplace. The agency also earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers, which spotlights service providers that drive measurable success for franchisors and franchisees alike.

Locally, 215 Marketing joined the Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50, which honors the region's fastest-growing companies, and was recognized by the Philadelphia100®, celebrating the 100 top-performing private companies in the area.

"Our team's dedication and collaborative approach make this recognition possible," says Garrett Gillin, Co-Founder and Principal at 215 Marketing. "These awards reflect the hard work our team delivers for every client and the trust our clients place in us every day."

Looking ahead, 215 Marketing will continue expanding its services and supporting franchise and multi-location brands through its franchise-specific sister agency, Units. The firm aims to capitalize on this momentum and continue extending its footprint across regional, national, and even international markets.

About 215 Marketing

215 Marketing is a full-service performance marketing agency dedicated to helping service-based businesses drive leads, enhance visibility, and achieve measurable ROI. Serving clients across industries and stages of growth - from startups to established franchises - the firm develops tailored marketing strategies that align with each business's unique objectives. Its comprehensive suite of services include CRM integrations, custom website development, paid advertising, SEO, landing pages, and social media management.

