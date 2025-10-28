Units Named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers List for the Second Consecutive Year

Joining its sister agency, 215 Marketing, in an award-winning year, Units continues to strengthen its reputation as a leader in franchise marketing

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Units, a full-service performance marketing agency specializing in franchise and multi-location brands, has been recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 Top Franchise Suppliers list for the second year in a row.

The annual ranking draws on survey feedback from over 1,000 franchisors evaluating suppliers based on quality, cost and overall value. Units secured their spot by demonstrating measurable results and high satisfaction rates among the franchise brands it supports.

Units' sister agency 215 Marketing, also celebrated a banner year, earning several prestigious awards, including AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies, Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50, and the Philadelphia100®. Together, the two industry-agnostic agencies continue to make their mark as trusted experts in the marketing world.

"Franchising is a unique and challenging space, and we're thrilled to be recognized as a top partner in the industry once again," said Jon Vogel, Co-Founder and Principal at Units. "It's a reflection of the strong relationships we've built with our clients and our team's unparalleled support and execution."

Looking ahead, Units aims to keep growing alongside its franchise and multi-location clients. The agency remains focused on what has proven to work: tailored solutions, transparency, accountability and collaboration.

About Units

Units is a full-service franchise marketing agency that helps multi-location brands and franchise systems scale efficiently and sustainably. The agency creates tailored, data-driven marketing strategies that align corporate objectives with local execution, delivering measurable results across the entire marketing funnel. Its services include growth marketing, paid media, SEO, social media management, website design and optimization, CRM implementation, analytics, lead nurturing, and franchise-specific support - all designed to help franchisors and franchisees maximize ROI, grow their customer base, and strengthen brand presence.

