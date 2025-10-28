Smithfield, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Just Flooring has announced the grand opening of its new flooring store and showroom at 1150 North Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577, bringing Johnston County homeowners and builders a full-service destination for premium flooring products, expert design guidance, and professional installation.

"Smithfield deserves a local flooring partner that's easy to work with, transparent on pricing, and obsessed with craftsmanship," said Justin Ross, managing partner of Just Flooring. "From the moment you walk into our showroom to the final sweep after installation, our team focuses on getting every detail right."





Just Flooring Celebrates Grand Opening in Smithfield, NC



At Just Flooring, customers will find a curated selection of luxury vinyl plank (LVP), hardwood, laminate, and carpet - paired with practical design guidance. The company offers end-to-end service: in-home measurements, product selection support, competitive estimates, and warrantied installation by vetted crews.

Grand Opening Celebration

What: Grand Opening Celebration

Where: Just Flooring, 1150 North Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577

When: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 10 am - 3 pm

Details: Product demonstrations and design consultations with flooring specialists

RSVP/Info: "Walk-ins welcome" - Website: justflooringnc.com

"Flooring is a big investment, and it impacts how your home looks, feels, and functions every day," added Teresa Baker, design consultant at Just Flooring. "We help you match style, durability, and budget - so you love the result long after installation."





What Sets Just Flooring Apart

Design guidance: Assistance to match existing floors or reimagine a space

Skilled installation: Vetted teams, clean job sites, and precise finishes

Transparent process: Flooring pricing and clear timelines are provided upfront

Local accountability: A Smithfield-based team that stands behind every job

For More Information, Contact or Visit:

Showroom: 1150 North Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577

Website: https://justflooringnc.com

Hours: M-F 9-5, Sat 10-3

Phone/Email: (919) 205-1399 customerservice@justflooringnc.com

About Just Flooring

Just Flooring is a locally owned flooring showroom and installation company serving homeowners, real estate professionals, and builders across Johnston County and the greater Triangle. The team provides curated product selections - LVP, hardwood, laminate, and carpet - along with personalized design support and warrantied, professional installation. Learn more atjustflooringnc.com.

Media Contact





Just Flooring

