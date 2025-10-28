Smithfield, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Just Flooring has announced the grand opening of its new flooring store and showroom at 1150 North Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577, bringing Johnston County homeowners and builders a full-service destination for premium flooring products, expert design guidance, and professional installation.
"Smithfield deserves a local flooring partner that's easy to work with, transparent on pricing, and obsessed with craftsmanship," said Justin Ross, managing partner of Just Flooring. "From the moment you walk into our showroom to the final sweep after installation, our team focuses on getting every detail right."
Just Flooring Celebrates Grand Opening in Smithfield, NC
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/272216_figure1.png
At Just Flooring, customers will find a curated selection of luxury vinyl plank (LVP), hardwood, laminate, and carpet - paired with practical design guidance. The company offers end-to-end service: in-home measurements, product selection support, competitive estimates, and warrantied installation by vetted crews.
Grand Opening Celebration
What: Grand Opening Celebration
Where: Just Flooring, 1150 North Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577
When: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 10 am - 3 pm
Details: Product demonstrations and design consultations with flooring specialists
RSVP/Info: "Walk-ins welcome" - Website: justflooringnc.com
"Flooring is a big investment, and it impacts how your home looks, feels, and functions every day," added Teresa Baker, design consultant at Just Flooring. "We help you match style, durability, and budget - so you love the result long after installation."
Just Flooring has announced the grand opening of its new flooring store and showroom
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/272216_figure2.jpg
What Sets Just Flooring Apart
- Design guidance: Assistance to match existing floors or reimagine a space
- Skilled installation: Vetted teams, clean job sites, and precise finishes
- Transparent process: Flooring pricing and clear timelines are provided upfront
- Local accountability: A Smithfield-based team that stands behind every job
For More Information, Contact or Visit:
Showroom: 1150 North Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577
Website: https://justflooringnc.com
Hours: M-F 9-5, Sat 10-3
Phone/Email: (919) 205-1399 customerservice@justflooringnc.com
About Just Flooring
Just Flooring is a locally owned flooring showroom and installation company serving homeowners, real estate professionals, and builders across Johnston County and the greater Triangle. The team provides curated product selections - LVP, hardwood, laminate, and carpet - along with personalized design support and warrantied, professional installation. Learn more atjustflooringnc.com.
Media Contact
Just Flooring
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/272216_justflooringlogo.jpg
Name
Just Flooring
Contact name
Justin Ross, Managing Partner
Contact phone
(919) 205-1399
Contact address
1150 North Brightleaf Blvd.
City
Smithfield
State
NC
Zip
27577
Country
United States
Url
https://justflooringnc.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272216
SOURCE: GetFeatured