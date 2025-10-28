StarCharge Shines at EV Auto Show Riyadh 2025, Showcasing TITAN V5 and Full-Scenario Smart Energy Solutions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the fourth edition of EV Auto Show Riyadh 2025, held at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, StarCharge made a remarkable appearance at Booth H1.B26, unveiling its latest portfolio of intelligent charging and energy solutions.

Taking center stage was the TITAN V5, StarCharge's next-generation DC All-in-One High-Power Charger designed for commercial, fleet, and public-charging applications. Featuring modular architecture scalable from 120 kW to 240 kW, the TITAN V5 delivers 97% efficiency at full load with a wide output voltage range of 150-1000 V DC. It integrates advanced liquid-cooling technology, ISO 15118-enabled smart communication, and OCPP 2.0 compatibility, ensuring seamless interoperability and future-ready performance. Its ergonomic cable-management design and intelligent load-balancing functions further enhance user experience and operational reliability.

StarCharge also showcased product applications across different scenarios.

C&I Scenario: StarCharge's C&I solutions feature the eBox-261 IEC energy storage system, utilizing semi-solid-state cells, PACK-level immersion fire safety, and AI-driven energy optimization for high efficiency and long life. Arc 22 AC charger, it offers 22kW output, multi-grid compatibility, IP55/IK10 protection, and versatile connectivity for reliable EV charging in demanding environments.

Residential Scenario: For homes, StarCharge offers the Artemis AC charger with low standby power and ergonomic design, alongside the Vesta + vBox 4-in-1 system. This integrated solution combines solar energy, storage, management, and EV charging, enabling energy independence, backup power, and smart cost savings through the StarCharge Home App.

Beyond these spotlight products, StarCharge showcased its comprehensive portfolio spanning residential, commercial & industrial, and grid-scale applications, including AC wallboxes, high-power DC chargers, and modular energy storage systems. Together, these innovations underscore StarCharge's leadership in driving innovation and sustainable transformation across the clean energy market in the Middle East and beyond.

