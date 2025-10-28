Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.10.2025
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 14:42 Uhr
Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors change of chairman of the board and change of members of the strategic development and risk control committee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors change of chairman of the board and change of members of the strategic development and risk control committee.

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807256/e_00991ann_20251028_20251028_1141___ID_33a4b016dc9e.pdf


