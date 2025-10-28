Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors change of chairman of the board and change of members of the strategic development and risk control committee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors change of chairman of the board and change of members of the strategic development and risk control committee.

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807256/e_00991ann_20251028_20251028_1141___ID_33a4b016dc9e.pdf