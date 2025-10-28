Genprex, Inc.: Genprex Collaborators Report Positive Preclinical Data on the Use of Reqorsa Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Lung Cancer at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer ...

Reqorsa® Gene Therapy is a Potential Treatment for ALK-EML4 Positive Translocated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Combining REQORSA with Alectinib Further Increased Apoptosis and Improved Treatment Outcomes in a Mouse Model

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its research collaborators presented positive preclinical data for Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) for the treatment of ALK-EML4 positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The data were presented at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which took place October 22-26, 2025 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

"The preclinical data presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC reinforces our oncology program strategy that reintroduces tumor suppressor genes to target cancer cells," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "These data also add to the existing preclinical data showing that REQORSA has significant activity on its own as well as when combined with other therapies in a mouse xenograft model with ALK-EML4 rearrangement. The combination of REQORSA and an ALK inhibitor led to longer survival in the mouse model. ALK-EML4 rearrangements occur in approximately 4% of all patients with NSCLC. We believe these positive data open a pathway for a potential future clinical trial in ALK-positive lung cancer."

The featured Genprex-supported poster presented at the 2025 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics:

Title: "Quaratusugene ozeplasmid mediated TUSC2 upregulation in EML4-ALK bearing non-small cell lung carcinoma induces apoptosis and is highly effective in preclinical studies"

Collaborator: The University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center

Session: Poster Session C

Session Date and Time: Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 12:30 - 4:00 p.m. ET

In the study researchers demonstrated that REQORSA can overexpress the tumor suppressor gene, TUSC2, in EML4-ALK+ NSCLC cell lines and patient derived organoids (PDOs). The upregulation of TUSC2 by REQORSA therapy induced apoptosis in ALK+ NSCLC cells, including those resistant to alectinib. Researchers also demonstrated that combining REQORSA with alectinib further increases apoptosis. Using in vivo mouse experiments with xenografts of a human ALK+-EML4 NSCLC cell line, treatment with REQORSA and alectinib together improved survival when compared to control. These experiments provide support for a trial of REQORSA in patients with ALK+-EML4 NSCLC.

About Reqorsa® Gene Therapy

REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) consists of a plasmid containing the TUSC2 gene encapsulated in non-viral lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form (the Company's Oncoprex® Delivery System), which has a positive charge. REQORSA is injected intravenously and specifically targets cancer cells. REQORSA is designed to deliver the functioning TUSC2 gene to negatively charged cancer cells while minimizing uptake by normal tissue. Laboratory studies conducted at MD Anderson show that the uptake of TUSC2 in tumor cells in vitro after REQORSA treatment was 10 to 33 times the uptake in normal cells.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials, its intended regulatory submissions and any resulting regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; including as a potential treatment for ALK-EML4 positive translocated non-small cell lung cancer; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; Genprex's intellectual property and licenses; and Genprex's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

