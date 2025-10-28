Securitize, the Leading Tokenization Platform, to Become a Public Company at $1.25B Valuation via Business Combination With Cantor Equity Partners II

Establishes the first public securities-focused tokenization infrastructure company

Industry-leading end-to-end tokenization platform with blue-chip institutional partnerships including BlackRock, Apollo, Hamilton Lane and VanEck

Upsized $225 million in committed common stock PIPE financing led by new and existing blue-chip institutional investors, including Arche, Borderless Capital, Hanwha Investment & Securities, InterVest, and ParaFi Capital

Transaction values Securitize at a $1.25 billion pre-money equity value, with existing Securitize equity holders rolling 100% of their interests into the combined company, including ARK Invest, BlackRock, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize" or the "Company"), the world's leading platform1 for tokenizing real-world assets, and Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT) ("CEPT"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement through which Securitize will become a publicly-listed company. The Company will be uniquely positioned to participate in a $19 trillion TAM for tokenization of real-world assets.

The transaction values Securitize at a $1.25 billion pre-money equity value. Existing equity holders including ARK Invest, BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Hamilton Lane, Jump Crypto, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Tradeweb Markets will roll 100% of their interests into the combined company. The combined company will be renamed Securitize Corp. and its common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SECZ".

In connection with the transaction, Securitize plans to tokenize its own equity, an industry first designed to demonstrate how the public company process and trading can move onchain.

"This is a defining moment for Securitize and for the future of finance," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "We founded this company with a mission to democratize capital markets by making them more accessible, transparent, and efficient through tokenization. This is the next chapter in making financial markets operate at the speed of the internet and is another step in our mission to bring the next generation of finance onchain and tokenize the world."

"We believe that blockchain technology has massive potential to transform finance, and partnering with Securitize underscores our confidence in tokenization as a foundational force in the next era of capital markets" said Brandon Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and Chairman of Cantor Equity Partners II.

A Trusted Ecosystem for Tokenization

Securitize's platform powers the end-to-end relationship between issuers and investors, combining regulatory compliance, digital asset infrastructure, and broad ecosystem integrations across major blockchains, custodians, prime brokers, and DeFi protocols.

Key Investment Highlights:

Trusted by the World's Leading Institutions - Partner to blue-chip financial institutions including BlackRock, Apollo, KKR, Hamilton Lane, and VanEck.

- Partner to blue-chip financial institutions including BlackRock, Apollo, KKR, Hamilton Lane, and VanEck. Comprehensive and Regulated Stack - First platform with SEC-registered transfer agent, broker-dealer, ATS, investor advisor, and fund administration.

- First platform with SEC-registered transfer agent, broker-dealer, ATS, investor advisor, and fund administration. Massive Addressable Market - Positioned to participate in a $19 trillion opportunity in tokenization across equities, fixed income, and alternative assets.

- Positioned to participate in a $19 trillion opportunity in tokenization across equities, fixed income, and alternative assets. Deep Ecosystem Integration - Securitize supports fifteen major blockchains, and is connected to leading DeFi protocols, stablecoin infrastructure, and digital custodians to enable secondary market liquidity.

Modernizing Capital Markets

Founded in November 2017, Securitize has built the most comprehensive and trusted infrastructure for tokenizing financial assets onchain. The company operates a fully regulated, end-to-end platform for the issuance, trading and servicing of tokenized securities. As the only vertically integrated tokenization provider with SEC-registered entities across a transfer agent, broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), investor advisor and fund administration, Securitize uniquely enables a complete lifecycle for tokenized assets.

Today, Securitize has tokenized more than $4 billion in assets through partnerships with leading asset managers, including Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, and VanEck. The firm's launch of KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II in 2022 marked the first time a major global investment manager tokenized a fund onchain, while BlackRock's BUIDL, tokenized by Securitize in 2024, became the largest tokenized real-world asset in the world.

Beyond institutional funds, Securitize has also pioneered the tokenization of equities, beginning with Exodus, the first U.S.-registered company to tokenize its common stock, and more recently, FG Nexus, a new framework for tokenizing stocks for publicly listed companies.

Transaction Overview

The proposed business combination values Securitize at a pre-money $1.25 billion equity value and is expected to deliver up to approximately $469 million2 of gross proceeds to Securitize, consisting of:

$225 million pursuant to a fully committed PIPE, anchored by new and existing blue-chip institutional investors including Arche, Borderless Capital, Hanwha Investment & Securities, InterVest, and ParaFi Capital

$244 million of cash held in CEPT's trust account, assuming no redemptions

Net proceeds from the transaction will strengthen the company's balance sheet with significant capital, enabling Securitize to accelerate its commercial roadmap, scale customer adoption, and unlock key growth opportunities. No existing Securitize shareholders will sell any shares or receive cash consideration as part of the transaction, and all existing Securitize shareholders will be locked up at close of the transaction. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies' boards of directors and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

1 https://app.rwa.xyz/platforms (Oct 2025)

2 Amounts exclude $50 million in incremental gross proceeds, of which $30 million was funded in October 2025 and $20 million that is expected to be funded at closing pursuant to an existing option issued pursuant to a prior funding round.

Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citi") is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to Securitize. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("CF&Co.") is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to CEPT. Citi and CF&Co. are acting as co-placement agents for the PIPE.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Securitize. Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is serving as legal advisor to CEPT. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to Citi and CF&Co in connection with their roles as co-placement agents.

About Securitize

Securitize is tokenizing the world with $4B+ AUM (as of Oct 2025) through tokenized funds and equities in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer, digital transfer agent, fund administrator and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). Securitize has also been recognized as a 2025 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

For more information, please visit:

Website | X/Twitter | LinkedIn

About Cantor Equity Partners II

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. CEPT is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brandon Lutnick and sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with more than 14,000 employees, is a leading global financial services and real estate services holding company and a proven and resilient leader for more than 79 years. Its diverse group of global companies provides a wide range of products and services, including investment banking, asset and investment management, capital markets, prime services, research, digital assets, data, financial and commodities brokerage, trade execution, clearing, settlement, advisory, financial technology, custodial, commercial real estate advisory and servicing, and more.

