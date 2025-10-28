Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results; Net Income Grew 39% Over Prior Year, Net Interest Margin Expands

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "We achieved record net income during the third quarter of 2025, continuing the trend of exceptional performance established in the first half of the year. The net interest margin has steadily climbed this year, accelerating from 3.60% in the first quarter and 3.72% in the second quarter to 3.87% in the third quarter of 2025. We also surpassed the $700 million asset threshold, fueled by strong loan and deposit growth. These results reflect our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional customer service, fostering a thriving workplace culture, and supporting our local communities, all of which continue to generate exceptional value for our shareholders."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2025 included:

  • Net income reached $2.3 million, a remarkable 39% increase year-over-year and 19% growth over the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points over the prior quarter to 3.87%
  • Total interest income rose 16% compared to the third quarter of 2024
  • Net interest income grew 27% over the prior year third quarter
  • Earnings per share climbed 42% to $0.75, compared to the same quarter last year
  • Total loans grew 5% during the quarter, or 19% annualized
  • Total deposits also rose 5%, or 21% annualized
  • Book value per share increased 4% to $18.79
  • Total assets expanded by $27.6 million, or 4%, ending the quarter at $724.9 million
  • There were no non-accrual or non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025

"Our record year to date performance through September 30, 2025, positions us for what we anticipate being our most successful year yet," said Ranalli. "We're seeing sustained growth momentum and consistently strong profitability, which continue to strengthen our balance sheet. Disruption caused by an uptick in bank merger activity across our region will open the door to meaningful new business development opportunities and we are ready to seize them."

The company delivered outstanding financial performance in the third quarter of 2025, reporting net income totaling $2.3 million, or $0.75 per common share, a significant increase from $1.9 million, or $0.63 per share, in the previous quarter, and up considerably from $1.6 million, or $0.53 per common share, in the same period last year. This impressive growth was reflected in key profitability metrics, with the annualized return on average assets climbing to 1.29% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.04% in the third quarter of 2024. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity also improved, reaching 16.19%, up from 13.08% year-over-year, underscoring the Bank's continued strength and strategic execution.

Total interest income for the third quarter of 2025 reached $11.0 million, reflecting a $720 thousand or 7% increase over the prior quarter. This growth was fueled by a 5% increase in loans during the third quarter, coupled with an overall increase in loan yields.

Total interest income increased by $1.5 million, marking a 16% increase from $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $11.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This growth was driven by a 12% year-over-year expansion in loans, complemented by an overall increase in loan yields.

Total interest income grew $4.1 million, or 15%, from $26.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to $31.0 million for the corresponding period in 2025. This growth was primarily driven by loan portfolio expansion and an increased rate environment, as previously noted.

Total interest expense rose 3% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits. This was partially offset by an 11 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Consequently, interest expense on borrowings decreased by 9%, driven by a 34 basis point reduction in the cost of FHLB borrowings during the third quarter.

Total interest expense increased by 2%, climbing from $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 36 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits year-over-year. Interest expense on subordinated debt grew by 11%, while interest expense on borrowings declined by 68% when compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Total interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by 7%, to $13.0 million, up from $12.1 million in the same period of 2024. Primary factors of this increase include greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits and subordinated debt. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in FHLB borrowings and declines in the cost of funds, including a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, a 48 basis point drop in the cost of time deposits, and a 65 basis point decline in the cost of FHLB borrowings.

In the third quarter of 2025, net interest income grew by $608 thousand, or 10%, compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin also improved, rising to 3.87% from 3.72% in the second quarter of 2025. The overall yield on interest-earning assets climbed by 7 basis points, primarily driven by a 9 basis point increase in loan yields to 6.64% for the quarter. Meanwhile, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 11 basis points to 3.25%, primarily due to a 19 basis point drop in the cost of time deposit accounts. This decrease was partially offset by higher volumes of interest-bearing deposit accounts. As a result, the total cost of deposits fell by 8 basis points for the quarter, from 2.82% to 2.74%.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, totaled $18.0 million, reflecting a 22% improvement from $14.8 million for the same period in 2024. This growth was fueled by a $4.0 million, or 15%, increase in loan interest income, a $284 thousand, or 54%, decline in interest expense on borrowings, and a $122 thousand, or 133%, increase in other interest income, partially offset by a $1.1 million, or 10%, increase in deposit interest expense and a $97 thousand, or 32%, increase in interest expense on subordinated debt.

The provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 was $189 thousand, up from $130 thousand in the prior quarter. A $215 thousand charge-off for a non-accrual commercial loan relationship was recorded in the third quarter of 2025, bringing total non-accrual loans to zero. Year over year, the provision for credit losses increased $176 thousand from $13 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 to $189 thousand in the third quarter of 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.72%, down from 0.93% as of December 31, 2024. The reserve decreased due to a first-quarter charge-off of a previously reserved credit. There were no non-performing assets as of September 30, 2025, after the prior quarter end's total of a $215 thousand non-accrual commercial loan relationship was charged off. Non-performing assets to total assets stood at 0.00% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2024, and 0.00% at September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $349 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 6% decrease from $372 thousand in the previous quarter, and a 22% increase from $286 thousand in the same period of 2024. Notably, swap referral fee income contributed $97 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, down from $108 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 and up from zero in the third quarter of 2024. No gains on the sale of SBA loans were recorded in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $26 thousand in the previous quarter, and $59 thousand in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, totaled $1.1 million, up from $973 thousand in the same period of 2024. Swap referral fee income was $229 thousand in the first nine months of 2025, compared to $245 thousand in the first nine months of 2024. Gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $113 thousand in the first nine months of 2025, compared to $59 thousand in the prior year period.

Non-interest expenses increased $80 thousand, or 2%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven by higher salaries & benefits, data processing, and other costs, partially offset by decreases in occupancy & equipment, professional fees, and advertising.

Non-interest expenses increased $486 thousand, or 14%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Increases in salaries & benefits, professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy & equipment costs. The ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets was 2.21% in the third quarter of 2025, down from 2.29% in the previous quarter and up from 2.17% in the third quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $11.3 million compared to $10.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $1.2 million, or 12%, was mostly attributed to increases in salaries & benefits associated with an expanded workforce, along with professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other expenses.

Total deposits increased by $31.0 million, or 5% during the third quarter of 2025, rising from $599.7 million as of June 30, 2025, to $630.8 million on September 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits rose $278 thousand to $99.7 million, up from $99.4 million in the previous quarter. Interest-bearing checking balances increased by $12.3 million, or 28%, to $55.9 million, up from $43.6 million in the prior quarter. Money market deposits grew $823 thousand, rising from $256.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025, to $257.5 million by the close of the third quarter, while time deposits grew $17.7 million, or 9%, from $200.0 million on June 30, 2025, to $217.7 million on September 30, 2025. Year-to-date, total deposits grew $78.6 million, or 14%.

Between September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2025, total deposits grew 15%, driven by increases in all deposit categories. As of September 30, 2025, approximately 82% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, up from 81% in the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio expanded by $30.5 million, representing a 5% increase, from $624.8 million on June 30, 2025, to $655.3 million on September 30, 2025, with strong growth in commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer loans, partially offset by a decline in construction loans. Year-to-date, total loans grew $56.9 million, or 10%, reflecting continued strength and diversification in lending activity.

Between September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2025, total loans expanded by 12%, with strong growth noted in all commercial loan categories.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:

Sep. 30,

2025


Dec. 31,

2024


Sep. 30,

2024







Commercial real estate

$ 516,826,603


$ 480,933,654


$ 469,508,986

Commercial construction

49,287,152


39,760,197


37,500,214

Commercial business

69,578,865


59,862,802


57,963,287

Consumer

19,645,273


17,907,914


18,276,277







Total loans

$ 655,337,893


$ 598,464,567


$ 583,248,764

Investment securities totaled $19.1 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $16.5 million on June 30, 2025. The held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $9.2 million and a fair market value of $8.5 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $677 thousand, compared to an unrealized loss of $961 thousand as of June 30, 2025. After tax, this loss amounts to $535 thousand, representing approximately 0.9% of total equity as of September 30, 2025. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale, with a book value of $10.7 million and a fair value of $9.9 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $808 thousand, compared to $970 thousand as of June 30, 2025. This unrealized loss, net of tax, totals $638 thousand and is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

On August 12, 2024, the Company announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 155,922 shares of its common stock. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The stock repurchase program expired on July 16, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $2.4 million, or 4%, rising from $54.0 million on June 30, 2025, to $56.4 million on September 30, 2025, largely driven by net income. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, book value increased by 79 cents, or 4%, reaching $18.79 per share. Year-to-date, total stockholders' equity grew $6.1 million, or 12%.

Selected Financial Data:

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024





Cash and due from banks

$ 29,590,356


$ 17,837,920

Time deposits at other banks

100,000


100,000

Investments

19,065,497


26,611,867

Loans

655,337,893


598,464,567

Allowance for credit losses

(4,706,905)


(5,574,679)

Premises & equipment

7,467,535


7,551,410

Other assets

18,030,984


18,593,449





Total assets

$ 724,885,360


$ 663,584,534





Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 99,688,828


$ 86,581,276

Interest-bearing checking

55,875,100


40,119,102

Money market

257,517,175


239,828,130

Time deposits

217,695,517


185,697,340

Total deposits

630,776,620


552,225,848

Short term borrowings

8,000,000


40,000,000

Long term borrowings

13,887,000


6,250,000

Subordinated debt

8,485,386


8,473,216

Other liabilities

7,320,262


6,341,010





Total liabilities

668,469,268


613,290,074





Common stock

3,100,773


3,100,773

Surplus

19,857,275


19,852,352

Treasury stock

(1,375,079)


(1,316,876)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(638,426)


(964,821)

Retained earnings

35,471,549


29,623,032





Total stockholders' equity

56,416,092


50,294,460





Total liabilities &

stockholders' equity

$ 724,885,360


$ 663,584,534

Performance Statistics (unaudited)


Qtr Ended

Sep. 30,

2025

Qtr Ended

Jun. 30,

2025

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2025

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2024

Qtr Ended

Sep. 30,

2024







Net interest margin

3.87 %

3.72 %

3.60 %

3.50 %

3.43 %







Nonperforming loans/

total loans

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.21 %

0.00 %







Nonperforming assets/

total assets

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.19 %

0.00 %







Allowance for credit losses/

total loans

0.72 %

0.76 %

0.77 %

0.93 %

0.76 %







Average loans/average

assets

92.2 %

93.3 %

93.0 %

93.2 %

92.9 %







Non-interest expenses * /

average assets

2.21 %

2.29 %

2.25 %

2.07 %

2.17 %







Efficiency ratio

56.1 %

60.0 %

61.0 %

58.3 %

62.3 %







Earnings per share - basic

and diluted

$0.75

$0.63

$0.56

$0.33

$0.53







Book value per share

$18.79

$18.00

$17.34

$16.73

$16.45







Total shares outstanding

3,002,485

3,000,028

2,998,977

3,006,039

3,004,689







Weighted average shares outstanding

3,001,454

2,999,200

3,003,194

3,005,408

3,055,157







* Annualized






Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended

Sep. 30,

2025


Qtr. Ended

Jun. 30,

2025


Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2025


Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2024


Qtr. Ended

Sep. 30,

2024











INTEREST INCOME










Loans, including fees

$10,719,087


$10,126,623


$9,583,093


$9,512,689


$9,346,895

Securities

136,606


118,920


116,372


115,291


123,678

Other

138,292


28,289


47,421


24,256


25,135

Total interest income

10,993,985


10,273,832


9,746,886


9,652,236


9,495,708











INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

4,231,636


4,111,978


4,002,995


4,057,530


3,979,691

Borrowings

77,963


85,822


77,303


90,767


245,596

Subordinated debt

134,682


134,681


134,682


134,681


120,829

Total interest expense

4,444,281


4,332,481


4,214,980


4,282,978


4,346,116











Net interest income

6,549,704


5,941,351


5,531,906


5,369,258


5,149,592











Provision for credit losses

189,087


130,416


174,097


1,127,547


13,317











Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

6,360,617


5,810,935


5,357,809


4,241,711


5,136,275











NON-INTEREST INCOME










Service charges and other fees

107,182


97,887


109,360


114,958


94,812

BOLI income

68,585


66,998


65,850


66,248


65,800

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


26,326


86,860


(367)


59,296

Swap referral fee income

96,813


107,925


24,201


31,030


-

Other

76,913


73,275


62,843


77,225


65,944

Total non-interest income

349,493


372,411


349,114


289,094


285,852











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries & benefits

2,370,422


2,253,069


2,127,037


1,948,007


1,999,957

Occupancy & equipment

316,684


318,631


334,698


336,629


368,339

Professional fees

143,108


192,378


150,176


109,819


128,748

Advertising

104,356


113,923


108,721


77,809


76,383

Data processing

213,565


207,430


204,492


201,671


189,429

Other

722,935


705,961


664,334


625,603


622,590

Total non-interest expense

3,871,070


3,791,392


3,589,458


3,299,538


3,385,446











Income before federal income tax expense

2,839,040


2,391,954


2,117,465


1,231,267


2,036,681











Federal income tax expense

580,874


488,827


430,241


223,486


413,607











Net income

$ 2,258,166


$ 1,903,127


$1,687,224


$1,007,781


$1,623,074

Income Statements (unaudited)



Nine Months

Ended
Sep. 30,

2025


Nine Months

Ended
Sep. 30,

2024





INTEREST INCOME




Loans, including fees

$ 30,428,803


$ 26,434,692

Securities

371,898


366,473

Other

214,002


91,834

Total interest income

31,014,703


26,892,999





INTEREST EXPENSE




Deposits

12,346,609


11,265,878

Borrowings

241,088


524,654

Subordinated debt

404,045


307,077

Total interest expense

12,991,742


12,097,609





Net interest income

18,022,961


14,795,390





Provision for credit losses

493,600


323,241





Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

17,529,361


14,472,149





NON-INTEREST INCOME




Service charges and other fees

314,429


299,724

BOLI income

201,433


176,769

Gain on sale of SBA loans

113,186


59,296

Swap referral fee income

228,939


244,520

Other

213,031


192,577

Total non-interest income

1,071,018


972,886





NON-INTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries & benefits

6,750,528


5,989,795

Occupancy & equipment

970,013


1,020,391

Professional fees

485,662


396,997

Advertising

327,000


239,638

Data processing

625,487


546,371

Other

2,093,230


1,844,105

Total non-interest expense

11,251,920


10,037,297





Income before federal income tax expense

7,348,459


5,407,738





Federal income tax expense

1,499,942


1,105,294





Net income

$ 5,848,517


$ 4,302,444

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Resource Bank

© 2025 PR Newswire
