ScottsMiracle-Gro - Some of the Air You Breathe Comes From Beneath Your Feet: Part Five of the Environmental Benefits of Turfgrass

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Did you know that some of the air you breathe comes from beneath your feet?

In part five of our 10-part series about the environmental benefits of turfgrass, we'll look at how lawns help you breathe easy.

Benefit #5: Increasing oxygen production

Lawns are significant producers of oxygen through photosynthesis. A 2,500-square-foot lawn generates enough oxygen to meet the daily needs of a family of four, while a single acre of natural turfgrass produces enough oxygen for 64 people every day.

Trees and indoor plants get a lot of attention for the oxygen they generate, but the blades beneath your feet work hard to make oxygen-rich air as well.

In fact, some studies suggest that turfgrass can produce more oxygen than trees on an acre by acre basis because of the high density of individual grass blades and their rapid growth rate.

A dense, green lawn is a clear sign of robust photosynthesis. To maximize this process, focus on fundamentals: mow high, fertilize appropriately and water deeply but infrequently. These steps will grow a thriving lawn that looks good and works hard to create the oxygen you breathe.

Stay tuned for Benefit #6 in our series on building an eco-friendly lawn.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/scottsmiracle-gro-some-of-the-air-you-breathe-comes-from-beneath-your-1092542