Koryx Copper Inc.: Koryx Copper Announces Further Positive Drill Results at the Haib Copper Project, Southern Namibia

Highlights

• Assays reported for a further 17 drill holes for 5,556m of diamond drilling. • Results received are consistent and confirm mineralisation in the Target areas with Cu grades in line with and in some cases above the average mineral resource estimate ("MRE"): • Best intercepts received are as follows: • HM96: 40m @ 0.37% Cu (4 to 44m) 116m @ 0.36% Cu (228 to 344m) • HM76: 50m @ 0.33% Cu (102 to 152m) 7m @ 0.37% Cu (216 to 223m) • HM78: 36m @ 0.33% Cu (86 to 122m) • HM79: 96m @ 0.31% Cu (74 to 170m) • HM81: 12m @ 0.49% Cu (182 to 194m) • HM83: 34m @ 0.35% Cu (10 to 44m) • HM84: 38m @ 0.33% Cu (4 to 42m) • HM86: 30m @ 0.33% Cu (68 to 98m) 92m @ 0.32% Cu (252 to 344m) • HM91: 52m @ 0.36% Cu (18 to 70m) 46m @ 0.34% Cu (126 to 172m) • HM100: 30m @ 0.33% Cu (180 to 210m) 10m @ 0.48% Cu (374 to 384m) • Four additional man portable rigs have arrived in Namibia and are in transit to the site and will commence drilling in October, bringing the total rig count to eight rigs on the resource drill program and 2 rigs on Geotech drilling. • Relogging and geological interpretation focussed on lithology, structure and modelling of Mo and Au by-products was completed and is currently being used for updated models.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. ("Koryx" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce assay results from 17 drill holes (5,556m) received as part of the Phase 2 and 3 drill program for its 2025 exploration and project development strategy on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project ("Haib" or the "Project") in southern Namibia. Haib is an advanced-stage Cu/Mo/Au project that is envisaged to produce a copper concentrate via a conventional crushing/milling/flotation metallurgical process, with the potential for additional copper production via heap leaching.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper's President and CEO commented: "The recent batch of 17 assay results represents a good spread of locations across the entire mineralised system, and from each of the four defined Target areas. Encouragingly, the holes continue to yield consistently positive results and support the mineral resource at Haib. The site geological team has made notable progress with building an updated geological model, having completed the relogging of all available drill core, updated the database, and under the guidance of our expert consultants, have reinterpreted the entire lithological and structural model for the deposit.

We are now integrating all this information and with this updated geological model we now have a much better understanding of the controls and distribution of copper and molybdenum grade. The new model also allows the geologists to improve, and more accurately estimate, the overall mineral resource. These updated models are currently being reviewed with the intention of updating and publishing the updated MRE before the end of 2025, aiming to realise the upside from the drill results received since the previous estimate in August 2024".





Figure 1: Plan view indicating the seventeen recent drill hole locations. The holes indicated in blue are shown on the long section below





Figure 2. Long section looking northeast showing ten selected holes of the reported 17 hole intersections relative to the model for Cu mineralization

Discussion of Drill Results

Target 1 Results:



Recent results at Target 1 have further refined the mineralisation model. HM78 and HM79, drilled northwards from the Volstruis River, confirmed the shallow-dipping copper mineralisation with results consistent with expectations. However, HM99, drilled north of HM79 on the same section line, returned lower grades, indicating that mineralisation does not extend as far north as previously modelled-likely due to an unrecognised fault. HM80, located 40m west of HM79, confirmed the expected narrowing of mineralisation near the Quartz Vein boundary with Target 2, showing it occurs further south than predicted and suggesting a small reduction in tonnage. HM84, drilled 150m east of HM78, successfully closed sample spacing and delivered results in line with the current model, strengthening confidence in continuity.

Target 2 Results

Drilling at Target 2 continues to confirm strong copper mineralisation. HM83, drilled northwards from the Volstruis River, outlined the northern limit of the zone with 34m of well-developed near-surface copper, including 8m at 0.64% Cu, and a second mineralised interval from 64m to 80m. Grades taper off below 80m, helping define the depth extent of mineralisation in this area. HM100, drilled centrally, successfully closed spacing and returned results in line with expectations, further strengthening confidence in continuity across the target.

Target 3 Results

Drilling at Target 3 has provided further definition of mineralisation controls and boundaries. HM86, drilled near the northeastern edge, confirmed copper within porphyritic andesites, with grades increasing at a shallower depth than predicted by the model. HM87, located 90m east of HM86 where Target 3 overlaps with Target 2, returned lower than expected grades, with the anticipated broad >0.2% Cu zone absent-likely due to faulting or a local change in dip towards the northeast. HM93, drilled along the northern edge, refined the position of the shear zone that defines the mineralisation boundary, showing it to be slightly further south than modelled. HM96, drilled in the west, successfully closed spacing in this area with results consistent with expectations, strengthening confidence in continuity.

Target 4 Results

Drilling at Target 4 has confirmed extensions of mineralisation and highlighted areas of potential tonnage gain. HM76, drilled between Targets 2 and 4 along the Volstruis River, intersected strong copper and molybdenum mineralisation, including >200 ppm Mo over 160m with multiple samples exceeding 2,000ppm. HM81, drilled down dip, correlated well with HM76 at depth, confirming continuity of the deeper Cu-Mo zones. HM82, drilled north of HM76 across the river structure, returned low near-surface grades but showed increasing copper and scattered high-grade molybdenum at depth. Infill holes HM91 and HM94, drilled in the centre of the target, generally aligned with the model, though HM91 revealed a 46m zone averaging 0.34% Cu outside the current high-grade domain, indicating wider-than-expected mineralisation, while HM94 returned slightly lower-than-forecast copper due to porphyritic andesite dominance as opposed to breccia, which is more typical here. HM95, on the eastern edge, intersected deeper copper zones beyond the model, representing a potential tonnage increase.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) HM76

Entire Hole 1 223 221 0.24 0.015 0.017 Main 1 22 21 0.34 0.004 0.016 Main 102 152 50 0.33 0.022 0.024 Including 124 136 12 0.47 0.062 0.029 Main 174 202 28 0.31 0.013 0.018 Main 216 223 7 0.37 0.005 0.03 HM78

Entire Hole 0 369 369 0.21 0.001 0.026 Main 60 62 2 3.75 0.002 0.184 Main 86 122 36 0.33 0.001 0.039 Main 240 250 10 0.31 0.004 0.041 HM79

Entire Hole 0 270 270 0.2 0.001 0.03 Main 2 6 4 0.55 0.004 0.026 Main 74 170 96 0.31 0.002 0.044 Including 102 110 8 0.78 0.011 0.057 HM80

Entire Hole 0 260 260 0.14 0.001 0.027 Main 0 14 14 0.36 0 0.068 HM81

Entire Hole 0 220 220 0.19 0.012 0.015 Main 182 194 12 0.49 0.011 0.033 HM82

Entire Hole 0 506 506 0.12 0.004 0.016 Main 206 212 6 0.41 0.004 0.028 Main 250 268 18 0.31 0.01 0.035 HM83

Entire Hole 0 195 195 0.19 0.001 0.011 Main 10 44 34 0.35 0.002 0.017 Including 28 36 8 0.64 0.005 0.026 Main 64 80 16 0.41 0.002 0.019 HM84

Entire Hole 0 240 240 0.23 0.002 0.024 Main 4 42 38 0.33 0.001 0.034 Including 12 20 8 0.46 0.002 0.043 Main 82 88 6 0.37 0.001 0.035 HM86

Entire Hole 0 425 425 0.19 0.001 0.017 Main 68 98 30 0.33 0.002 0.03 Including 76 82 6 0.62 0.004 0.073 Including 94 96 2 0.58 0.002 0.032 Main 184 216 32 0.3 0.001 0.028 Including 214 216 2 0.59 0.003 0.033 Main 252 344 92 0.32 0.002 0.021 HM87 Entire Hole 0 615 615 0.09 0.001 0.025 HM91

Entire Hole 0 246 246 0.2 0.002 0.017 Main 18 70 52 0.36 0.005 0.019 Including 20 26 6 0.69 0.002 0.02 Including 46 58 12 0.61 0.001 0.018 Main 126 172 46 0.34 0.004 0.019 HM93

Entire Hole 0 320 320 0.08 0.001 0.01 Main 106 116 10 0.3 0.001 0.009 HM94

Entire Hole 0 389 389 0.14 0.008 0.014 Main 148 166 18 0.32 0.044 0.014 HM95

Entire Hole 0 223 223 0.2 0.005 0.01 Main 20 26 6 0.56 0.001 0.031 Main 38 48 10 0.31 0.001 0.016 Main 168 174 6 0.31 0.016 0.003 Main 202 223 21 0.31 0.014 0.011 HM96

Entire Hole 0 441 441 0.22 0.003 0.013 Main 4 44 40 0.37 0.005 0.017 Including 12 18 6 0.51 0.007 0.019 Including 34 40 6 0.61 0.002 0.028 Main 228 344 116 0.36 0.004 0.02 Including 270 276 6 0.57 0.001 0.036 Including 282 290 8 0.54 0.002 0.027 Including 302 308 6 1.27 0.006 0.041 HM99

Entire Hole 0 202 201 0.16 0.002 0.047 Main 130 132 2 2.09 0.027 0.027 Main 168 170 2 0.91 0.016 0.069 HM100

Entire Hole 2 413 411 0.21 0.004 0.014 Main 180 210 30 0.33 0.007 0.022 Including 182 186 4 0.66 0.016 0.027 Main 338 346 8 0.3 0.001 0.019 Main 374 384 10 0.48 0.008 0.029 Including 382 384 2 1.27 0.028 0.072