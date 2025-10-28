Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Acquires Significant Capital Equipment Assets to Accelerate Manufacturing Readiness

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, today announced that it has acquired significant capital equipment assets from a major components and solutions supplier to expand its prototyping and wafer-scale test capabilities. This investment supports Aeluma's go-to-market plan and will help qualify manufacturing processes for key target markets.

"This asset acquisition is a prime example of Aeluma's commitment to accelerating growth while maintaining disciplined capital management," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "We acquired key equipment at minimal cost, enabling a rapid expansion of our in-house prototyping and wafer-scale testing. I want to thank our team for identifying and negotiating this strategic acquisition, which circumvented the typical long lead times and high costs of new equipment."

The state-of-the-art resources acquired include automated and semi-automated wafer probers, backend packaging and prototyping equipment, test and validation instruments, and facility infrastructure. The enhanced in-house capabilities are critical to complement Aeluma's outsourced wafer fabrication and shorten the path to market as the company advances its strategic priorities pursuing commercial revenue across defense and aerospace, data center interconnects, mobile and consumer electronics.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

