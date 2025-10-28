NXP Semiconductors N.V.: NXP Completes Acquisitions of Aviva Links and Kinara to Advance Automotive Connectivity and AI at the Intelligent Edge

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has announced the completion of its acquisitions of Aviva Links, and Kinara.

On October 24, 2025, NXP closed the previously announced acquisition of Aviva Links for $243 million in cash before closing adjustments. Aviva Links is a provider of Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) compliant-in-vehicle connectivity solutions. The Aviva Links acquisition complements and expands NXP's automotive networking solutions in the Automotive and Industrial & IoT end markets; and

On October 27, 2025, NXP closed the previously announced acquisition of Kinara, Inc. for $307 million in cash before closing adjustments. Kinara is an industry leader in high performance, energy-efficient and programmable discrete neural processing units (NPUs). The Kinara acquisition complements and expands NXP's solutions for AI-powered edge systems in the Industrial & IoT and Automotive end markets.

These acquisitions were finalized pursuant to the terms of the previously announced agreements from December 2024 and February 2025, respectively.

More information on NXP's acquisition of Aviva Links is available here, while more information on the company's acquisition of Kinara is available here.

