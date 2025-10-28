Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: Orion Announces $4.7M in LED Lighting Engagements for Two Major Enterprise Customers; One Scope of Work Marks the Start of a Multi-Year Initiative

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced LED lighting and Electrical Infrastructure engagements representing revenue of more than $4.7 million for two major enterprise customers.

The larger of the two engagements, valued at $3.6 million in revenue, calls for installations and upgrades of Electrical Infrastructure and LED lighting at facilities of a large enterprise with a workforce of 18,000 employees.

The second engagement, expected to be completed during Orion's current fiscal year of FY 2026, includes installations and upgrades of Electrical Infrastructure and LED lighting at five facilities in four U.S. states. The $1 million engagement marks the start of a multi-year initiative by the enterprise. The work is part of a multi-year upgrade and new-construction effort by the enterprise customer for numerous facilities in the United States. Orion expects to be assigned significantly more work by the customer on a frequent basis.

"These extended enterprises, like several of our largest customers, are accelerating the frequency and increasing the scope of assignments to Orion," said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. "All of us at Orion take pride in being called upon to do more and more work by customers at the large enterprise level."

"Orion is a relied-upon provider to large enterprises with facilities spread out across the nation," said Orion Chief Operating Officer Scott Green. "It is gratifying that extended enterprises recognize that Orion has the ability to scale in parallel with their needs."

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

