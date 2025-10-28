Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc: Pure Harvest Corporate Group Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Mixie IP Holdings and Mixie Labs

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) ("PHCG" and the "Company") today announced it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the membership interests of Mixie IP Holdings, LLC ("Mixie IP") and Mixie Labs, LLC ("Mixie Labs"). The contemplated consideration is a combination of PHCG preferred equity and warrants. Final terms will be set forth in a definitive Membership Interest Purchase Agreement.

Under the terms of the LOI, Mixie IP and Mixie Labs are intended to become wholly owned subsidiaries of PHCG. The parties intend to work expeditiously to negotiate and execute the definitive agreement and complete closing, subject to customary approvals and conditions.

"The wealth of IP being acquired, and the experience that comes with it, positions PHCG to explore opportunities in interactive data visualization, digital twin applications, advanced video delivery, and interactive training across several markets," said Richard Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of PHCG. "We also see potential to develop new applications that bring video and AI together in more immersive interactive formats including virtual reality."

"We developed this portfolio to support intelligent video and AI workflows, from edge capture and live production to immersive experiences in AR and VR," said Darshan Sedani, Managing Member of Mixie IP Holdings, LLC. "The same core stack can support low latency streaming, spatial overlays, computer vision at the edge, and secure content delivery. We believe PHCG's platform can help bring these capabilities to market through focused products and scalable deployments."

"Our focus is on deployable, AI enabled applications including digital twin applications, interactive training, venue and live event media, training platforms, and public sector video workflows," said Teodros Gessesse, Managing Member, Mixie IP Holdings, LLC. "With PHCG's operating platform and distribution, we hope to support commercialization efforts by packaging our technology into licensable modules and turnkey solutions."

Strategic Rationale and Market Applications

Assets anticipated to be included in the acquisition: a portfolio of software, data, and invention assets for media transport, intelligent video processing, AI and machine learning pipelines, edge inference, and immersive AR and VR interfaces, plus related know-how and goodwill.

Illustrative applications :

Digital Twin (AI powered 3D digital visualization): transforms massive amounts of data into intuitive, understandable 3D views that help surface insights and support informative decision support.

Immersive AR and VR: interactive training labs, remote assist, spatial analytics, and VR native experiences that merge live video with real time data and AI overlays.

Interactive Data Visualization: multi source, real time dashboards with AI assisted narratives for operations, sports, education, and public displays.

Media and Entertainment: low latency streaming, live event contribution, automated clipping and highlight creation, rights aware distribution.

Sports and Venues: real time edge processing for replay, officiating support, fan engagement, and in stadium displays, plus social gaming that deepens fan participation around collateral activities for worldwide audiences across many sports.

Training: interactive, mobile device-based training that supports compliance and just in time knowledge-push tailored to individual needs.

Industrial and Smart Facilities: sensor video fusion at the edge, line monitoring, predictive maintenance video analytics.

Real Estate and Property Management: 3D visualization of assets with remote management, data collection, and contextual displays that improve energy efficiency, security, and infrastructure management.

Expected benefits to PHCG :

Establishes an IP foundation for AI enabled and immersive workflows across multiple end markets.

Reduces time to market through existing codebases, models, and deployment playbooks.

Supports diversified monetization through licensing, subscriptions, and solution delivery.



Transaction Highlights

Structure: Acquisition of 100% of the membership interests of Mixie IP and Mixie Labs.

Consideration: Combination of PHCG preferred equity (Series A and Series B) and warrants, no anticipated cash component.

Governance and Support: Following closing, Darshan Sedani and Teodros Gessesse are expected to join the PHCG Board of Directors subject to corporate and regulatory requirements and to enter into advisory agreements to support integration and commercialization.

Next Steps: Draft and execute the definitive agreement, obtain required approvals and consents, coordinate an implementation plan for productization and go-to-market execution.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) is a diversified holding company dedicated to strategic acquisitions and innovative solutions across various sectors. Through a vertically integrated approach, PHCG builds value by identifying and acquiring companies with high-growth potential, focusing on sustainable operations and scalable business models. The Company leverages its operational expertise and resources to drive long-term growth and market expansion, creating shareholder value while meeting evolving industry demands.

About Mixie IP Holdings, LLC and Mixie Labs, LLC

Mixie IP Holdings, LLC holds a portfolio of software and intellectual property for intelligent media delivery, AI driven edge computing, computer vision, and immersive interfaces. Mixie Labs, LLC supports productization and deployment services aligned to the portfolio. Both entities are wholly owned by IntelliNovus Holdings, LLC prior to closing.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition, expected closing, anticipated benefits, market opportunities, future integration, licensing, productization, revenue models, and governance changes. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors include, among others, the ability to negotiate and execute definitive documentation on acceptable terms, obtain required approvals and consents, satisfy closing conditions, integrate acquired assets, protect and commercialize intellectual property, market adoption, capital availability, and general business, financial, competitive, and regulatory conditions. PHCG disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

Contact

pureharvestgroup2024@gmail.com