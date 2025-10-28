NusaTrip Announces Response to NASDAQ Request for Information Following Temporary Suspension of Trading

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NusaTrip Inc (Nasdaq: NUTR) ("NusaTrip" or the "Company"), a leading travel ecosystem with geographical specialization in Southeast Asia ("SEA") and Asia-Pacific ("APAC") today said that, on October 15, 2025, the Company responded to a request by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC for certain information and documents.

That request, received by the Company on October 9, 2025, followed an order received by NusaTrip the previous day from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") suspending trading in NusaTrip's securities for the period from 4:00 a.m. ET on October 9, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. ET on October 22, 2025, which order is available at https://www.sec.gov/enforcement-litigation/trading-suspensions.

The Commission informed NusaTrip that it took this action because of potential manipulation in the securities of NUTR effectuated through recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media to purchase the Company's securities. These recommendations, said the SEC, appeared designed to artificially inflate the price and volume of the securities of NUTR. The SEC order was entered pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Since the time of NusaTrip's above-stated response to Nasdaq made on October 15, 2025, the Company has not received any further inquiries from Nasdaq and has not provided NusaTrip with a specific timeline to resolve this matter.

Since October 23, 2025, Nasdaq has continued to halt the trading of NusaTrip's securities.

The Company affirms that it has not participated in any price manipulation activity and that it will fully cooperate with both Nasdaq and the SEC.

The investors should rely only on official PR channels and SEC filings for information on this matter.

About NusaTrip

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). As an acquisitions-focused company, mergers and acquisitions of offline travel agencies play a pivotal role in our growth strategy. We have demonstrated an ability to execute accretive and synergistic acquisitions as well as integrate and fundamentally improve our acquired businesses. We have completed acquisitions of VLeisure and VIT, both travel companies in Vietnam. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of other synergistic companies, and we are currently looking to acquire travel agencies operating in PRC, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and UAE. We aim to bring travellers from the rest of the world to SEA and APAC (inbound travel) and bring travellers from SEA and APAC to the rest world (outbound travel).

We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA's access to all airline fares and inventories. For being the first IATA-accredited OTA in Indonesia, we have first-hand fares from both full-service and low-cost carriers.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion and timing of closing of the offering and the intended use of the proceeds. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent NusaTrip Incorporated's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of NusaTrip Incorporated's common stock and risks relating to NusaTrip Incorporated's business and the satisfaction of closing conditions in the underwriting agreement related to the offering.

For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to NusaTrip Incorporated's business in general, see the final prospectus related to the Offering and NusaTrip Incorporated's current and future reports filed with the SEC.

