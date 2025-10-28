Socratix AI Raises $4.1m to Empower Fraud Fighters with AI

The company's AI coworkers help fraud and risk teams cut investigations from hours to minutes while keeping analysts in control of critical decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Socratix AI , the company building autonomous AI coworkers for fraud and risk teams, today announced it has raised a $4.1 million seed round led by Pear VC , with participation from Y Combinator , Twenty Two Ventures , Transpose Platform Management , and a notable group of strategic angel investors. The funding will accelerate hiring across engineering and go-to-market teams, expand participation in fraud and risk industry organizations, and support ongoing product R&D.

Socratix AI is addressing one of the most urgent challenges in financial services: helping fraud and risk teams at banks and fintech companies keep pace in an era of AI-powered fraud. Today, fraudsters are exploiting automation, synthetic identities, and generative AI to overwhelm outdated defenses, while fraud analysts remain bogged down in manual investigations, siloed data, and costly judgment calls.

The company is pioneering a new era in fraud operations, built by founders who've lived this problem firsthand. CEO and Co-Founder Riya Jagetia previously designed fraud detection and investigation systems for household brands that delivered millions in annual savings, and built analyst tooling that tripled team efficiency. Co-founder Satya Vasanth Reddy Tumati brings expertise in building scalable AI systems for petabyte-scale data and enterprise products from the ground up. Together, the MIT, IIT, and UCLA alumni are applying their combined experience in fraud operations and AI to build coworkers that investigate and resolve alerts in real time, unifying fragmented data and delivering clear, explainable recommendations.

"Fraud analysts are drowning in manual work while fraudsters are scaling with AI," said Jagetia. "We're building AI coworkers that take on the repetitive investigation work, so analysts can focus on making the judgment calls that protect financial systems and customer trust."

Early customers are already seeing dramatic impact. Reviews that once took a full day now take just 15 minutes, and credit card reactivations that previously took five hours are reduced to minutes.

"At Pear, we're drawn to founders who combine deep technical ability with real earned insight," said Ryan Sells, Partner at Pear VC. "Riya and Satya know firsthand how fraud and risk teams operate, and where existing systems break down. Socratix is building AI coworkers that make those teams faster, smarter, and more resilient. We're proud to back them as they help define the next era of agentic software in financial services."

Socratix is purpose-built for fraud teams and is actively hiring in the Bay Area, inviting world-class builders to join its mission of redefining how institutions defend against AI-driven fraud.

The company is headquartered in the Bay Area and backed by Pear VC, Y Combinator,Twenty Two Ventures, and Transpose Platform Management. Learn more at: https://getsocratix.ai/ .

