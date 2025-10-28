Darcy Davidson is honored for innovative community risk-reduction initiatives, exceptional leadership in fire service, and a commitment to advancing fire safety education.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / The Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association (FEMA) is honored to announce Darcy Davidson as the recipient of its 2025 Fire Safety Advocate Award. The prestigious honor was presented at the association's annual conference, recognizing Davidson's outstanding leadership and substantial contributions to community fire safety through education, training, and meaningful risk-reduction strategies. The Fire Safety Advocate Award is given annually to an individual who has made exceptional contributions to enhancing fire safety through advocacy, education, and the advancement of quality fire equipment.

Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association Names Darcy Davidson 2025 Fire Safety Advocate Award Winner

With over 17 years of service, Davidson leads the Community Risk Reduction Bureau as Fire Marshal for the City of Carlsbad. Her commitment to public safety is demonstrated by her development of a pioneering risk-reduction program that delivers cost-free fire prevention education and training to businesses operating commercial cooking equipment. The initiative aims to reduce injury risk and safeguard businesses from potential loss.

"Darcy Davidson's innovative approach to fire prevention and education truly exemplifies the mission of this award," said Robert Bell, President of the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association. "Her dedication to fire safety enriches communities and sets a high standard for leadership in our profession. Her work is instrumental in advancing the practices and understanding of fire safety for both businesses and the public."

Davidson's career reflects a deep dedication to fire safety advocacy and public education. She previously served in an executive leadership role at a professional fire prevention association and was recently recognized as a leading fire official of the year in her state.

For additional information on fire safety resources and best practices, visit the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association website at https://femalifesafety.org/ .

About the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association

Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association is a nonprofit trade association with more than 80 years of service, dedicated to saving lives and protecting property by promoting effective fire protection design. To learn more, access videos, interactive quizzes, and educational resources about fire safety and fire equipment, visit femalifesafety.org or call (216) 241-7333.

