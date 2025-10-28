DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Launches Latest Limited-Edition Monthly Capsule Collection 'Ultra Feminine,' Celebrating Soft Glamour and Modern Romance

Latest 'New & Now Monthly Muse' Collection Embraces Romantic Silhouettes, Sweet Details and Coquette-Inspired Designs Across Bridal, Bridesmaids, Wedding Guest Looks and Occasionwear - Only While Inventory Lasts

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"),the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today launched its newest Monthly Muse, Ultra Feminine, the newest limited-time capsule collection in its bi-weekly New & Now arrivals. An ode to modern romance and eternal elegance, Ultra Feminine captures the softness and strength of contemporary fashion with flowing silhouettes, intricate details, and a palette of blush, mauve, rose, and deep petal tones. From the aisle to the after-party, this collection redefines femininity with a playful twist and a touch of sophistication. Available to shop now in-store and on DavidsBridal.com for a limited time.

The Ultra Feminine collection embodies sweet sophistication with delicate, romantic designs that put femininity front and center for brides, bridesmaids, wedding guests and occasionwear alike. Inspired by a renewed desire for softness after seasons of minimalism and sharp modernity, this collection features flowing silhouettes, tiered ruffles, and sweetheart necklines, all crafted to celebrate the beauty, grace, and confidence of today's romantic.

"With this month's Monthly Muse Capsule 'Ultra Feminine,' we're celebrating women who embrace both femininity and strength," says Heather McReynolds, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Planning and Product Development at David's Bridal. "This capsule is a study in modern romance, where movement, ethereal texture, and detail come together in gowns that feel effortlessly beautiful and unmistakably timeless. We wanted to create gowns that move with her, reflect her spirit, and embody her confidence."

Inspired by the "soft-girl" and "coquette" aesthetic, this collection translates delicate design into wearable elegance for every occasion, bridal, bridesmaid and beyond. Airy chiffons, soft organzas, and layered tulles create gentle volume designed for a storybook entrance, while bows, ruffles, and floral appliques add texture and charm for today's modern romantic who seek elegance that feels dreamy yet enduring.

Romantic Silhouettes : Flowing ballgowns, tiered ruffles, bow-accent straps, and sweetheart necklines

Dreamy Fabrics : Airy chiffons, soft organzas, layered tulle, and light satins

Feminine Details : Bows, rosettes, floral appliqués, and tonal layering from blush to wine hues

Modern Touches: Pearl jewelry, feminine clutches, floral veils, and delicate hair ribbons

Available in inclusive sizing from 0-30W, Ultra Feminine offers designs for every celebration. Prices start at $99.95 for bridesmaids and occasionwear styles and $999 for bridal gowns. All purchases made from the Ultra Feminine capsule collection are eligible for rewards points through David's Diamond Loyalty Program . With more than three million members, David's Diamond Loyalty program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers the best perks and deals to save on every shopping trip and earn points towards a free vacation or honeymoon.

Ultra Feminine is available now at DavidsBridal.com and in David's Bridal retail locations nationwide. Stop by in-store to try on pieces from the new collection or make an appointment with the David's team of talented DreamMakers.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

