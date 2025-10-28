BioBrain Launches in the U.S. to Empower Science Learning for AP and IB DP Students

Australian learning platform expands to U.S. classrooms with debut at NABT 2025 in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / BioBrain, the innovative digital learning platform transforming how students master science, is officially launching in the United States. The platform will make its U.S. debut at the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) conference, held Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, 2025, at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

BioBrain's founder, Caroline Cotton, will host a session alongside educators from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, November 1, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. The session will highlight how teachers are integrating BioBrain into their classrooms to help students master and review essential concepts for AP and IB Diploma Programme (DP) Biology courses.

"We're excited to partner with Fairview High School to show how BioBrain brings science to life for students," said Cotton. "Teachers are using BioBrain to simplify complex biology concepts, personalize learning, and make study time more efficient and engaging for today's digital learners."

Dr. Paul Strode, AP/IB Biology teacher at Fairview High School, added: "BioBrain is extremely helpful for my students to prepare for what we will be doing or discussing in class. I assign certain topics and levels and can tailor the quizzes to fit what I will be teaching. Students come to class prepared."

A Smarter Way to Learn and Teach Science

BioBrain combines curriculum-aligned content, personalized learning, and real-time feedback to help students and teachers succeed in and beyond the classroom. Designed for Senior Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, the platform supports the Australian and U.S. curriculums, as well as the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

With thousands of practice questions and quizzes, BioBrain helps students prepare for exams while allowing teachers to track progress efficiently. Each question provides instant feedback, including worked solutions for complex problems, allowing students to immediately identify whether they're on the right track. The visual green "correct" indicator has quickly become a favorite among students who love seeing their progress in real time.

BioBrain's differentiated and adaptive learning platform allows teachers to target individual student needs while monitoring overall class performance. Both students and teachers can track mastery of topics and identify areas needing review, turning study time into meaningful learning.

Why Teachers Love BioBrain

Developed by teachers for teachers, BioBrain saves time and enhances classroom insight. It offers efficient tracking and grading tools, curriculum-aligned lesson content, and access to thousands of exam-style questions.

Teachers also value BioBrain's ability to reinforce real-world scientific concepts and explain key practical investigation skills, making it a complete teaching companion.

Why Students Love BioBrain

Students enjoy how BioBrain makes science approachable and flexible. Its bite-sized content are easy to digest, organized by topic, and accessible on any device. Whether studying on the bus, at home, or between classes, students can review material anytime, anywhere.

Illustrated glossaries, short-answer questions, and interactive quizzes make complex ideas clear and engaging, turning exam prep into a more dynamic, motivating experience.

How It Works

Schools can sign up for BioBrain in minutes, giving every teacher and student immediate access to curriculum-aligned, interactive content across science subjects. Once a class is set up, students begin practicing concepts, receiving instant feedback on every quiz question to ensure they're learning the material correctly. Teachers gain insight into class performance and can assign targeted work to address learning gaps.

Students around the world echo the benefits:

"BioBrain made it super easy to study for AP Biology. I didn't need to hire a tutor," said Marcos, a student in California.

"I'm not so good in biology and science, so BioBrain was very helpful!" added another student in Colorado.

An IB Biology student in South Africa said, "BioBrain helps make studying more fun and the information is comprehensive yet easily understandable. I'm using BioBrain to prepare for my IB finals."

Built by Teachers for Digital-native Students

BioBrain was created to meet the needs of modern learners, students who expect interactive, accessible, and engaging educational experiences.

"I used to write textbooks for a number of the big companies, Thomson and Pearson, and realized that today's digital-native students were not engaging with them as they had other alternatives that weren't available when I was at school," said Cotton. "The idea for BioBrain was born to provide rigorous academic content in a format that appeals to today's digital-native students. I also wanted to ensure that teachers could provide direct input into BioBrain, without layers of management separating their classroom experience from the development process."

For more information, visit https://biobrain.tech/

About BioBrain

BioBrain is a science-learning platform built by teachers for today's digital-native students. Covering AP Biology, IB DP Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Year 10 Science, BioBrain offers thousands of curriculum-aligned questions, real-time feedback, an illustrated glossary to help students master key concepts. With intuitive teacher and student dashboards and data-driven insights, BioBrain equips educators to tailor instruction and support every learner's success.

Founded by former Biology and Chemistry teacher and textbook author Caroline Cotton, BioBrain was inspired by her realization that today's students weren't engaging with traditional textbooks. She set out to create rigorous academic content in a digital format that resonates with how students actually learn, through bite-sized, interactive, and accessible experiences. The platform's teacher-first design ensures educators can provide direct input into ongoing development.

Today, BioBrain is used by more than 10,000 students and teachers across 30 countries, including schools in Australia, the U.S., and Asia.

About the NABT Conference

The National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) Professional Development Conference is the premier event for biology educators at every level, offering opportunities to share best practices, new teaching tools, and research to enhance science education.

CONTACT:

Scott Rupp

+1941-448-7566

SOURCE: BioBrain

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/biobrain-launches-in-the-u.s.-to-empower-science-learning-for-ap-and-ib-dp-students-1092433