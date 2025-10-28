Action Against Hunger Announces 2025 Impact Award Honorees, Including Music Icon P!nk Among Humanitarian Champions

Honorees Recognized at Gala Aims to Close Funding Gap and Support Innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / In a year marked by unprecedented humanitarian challenges, Action Against Hunger today announced its 2025 honorees for its annual gala to raise critical funds and honor champions who are advancing the cause of ending hunger.

Global music icon, Grammy Award-winning artist, passionate advocate for hunger-related issues, P!nk will receive Action Against Hunger's Humanitarian Award. A powerhouse performer who has spent her career using her voice and platform to fight for the most vulnerable, P!nk has long championed disaster relief and the ongoing fight against hunger. She has helped raise millions of dollars to promote food security and used her visibility to spotlight the stories of those too often left unheard.

Dancliff Mbura, Action Against Hunger's Advocacy, Communications and Partnership Coordinator for Kenya, will receive the Leadership Award for his work showcasing Action Against Hunger's impact and illuminating the potential for lasting change. A seasoned leader with over 14 years of experience in program leadership, strategic planning, and advocacy, Dancliff has successfully led programs spanning nutrition, WASH, health, food security, gender protection, and climate initiatives across diverse contexts. Renowned for designing high-impact programs and cultivating cross-sector partnerships, he drives transformative results while empowering marginalized communities through inclusive interventions.

The event, themed "Whatever It Takes," will be emceed by Mo Rocca, celebrated correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, frequent panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me," and co-author of the New York Times best-selling book Roctogenerians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks and Triumphs.

"With major shifts in humanitarian funding, organizations like Action Against Hunger need support now more than ever," Rocca said. "I'm honored to help raise awareness and resources for this critical work."

Navyn Salem, CEO of Edesia Nutrition, will be recognized with the Impact Award for her organization's powerful collaboration with Action Against Hunger in producing life-saving therapeutic food that treats severe malnutrition. In 2009, Navyn set out to help end the crisis of global malnutrition by founding Edesia, a U.S. non-profit social enterprise with a mission to treat and prevent malnutrition in developing countries worldwide. Edesia produces a range of fortified, peanut-based products like Plumpy'Nut for international humanitarian agencies and NGOs working in emergency and conflict zones. Since 2010, Edesia has reached over 27 million children in 65 countries, including Sudan, Venezuela, Gaza, and Guatemala. This partnership exemplifies the strength of working together to do whatever it takes to end hunger.

The funds raised will directly support Action Against Hunger's Standing Strong Against Hunger Campaign, which aims to raise $6 million to bridge the critical funding gap created by the elimination of USAID. The campaign has already raised $2.65 million, including two transformational $1 million gifts. With $3.35 million left to raise, every contribution helps sustain life-saving programs that reach 21 million people across 59 countries.

"This is a pivotal moment for humanitarian action," said Dr. Charles Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger. "The elimination of USAID has impacted nearly one-third of our programs, but our mission remains unwavering. We're grateful to P!nk for using her platform to inspire action, to Dancliff Mbura for helping share our story of impact, and to Navyn Salem and Edesia Nutrition for their partnership in delivering life-saving nutrition solutions. With our supporters' help, we will do whatever it takes to end hunger for everyone, for good."

The event will feature live music, a live auction, and opportunities to learn about Action Against Hunger's proven model: treating more than 750,000 malnourished children annually with a 90% recovery rate, responding to 47 humanitarian emergencies worldwide, and innovating solutions from climate-smart agriculture to plant-based therapeutic foods.

For those who were unable to attend, donations can be made directly through the website.

###

Note to editors: Photos are available upon request.

Action Against Hunger is a global leader creating a future where every life is well nourished. We innovate to prevent malnutrition and respond to hunger hotspots, working in 59 countries and reaching more than 21 million people each year. With 8,990 staff members worldwide-95% hired locally-we ensure culturally relevant solutions and empower communities with long-term resilience. For 18 consecutive years, we've earned top ratings from charity evaluators-a distinction achieved by fewer than 1% of nonprofits. Together, we are promoting resilience and working to end hunger for everyone, for good.

Published by Action Against Hunger.

CONTACT:

Meredith Whitefield

mwhitefield@actionagainsthunger.org

917-771-0519

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-against-hunger-announces-2025-impact-award-honorees-inclu-1092545