Osmose Utilities, Inc. today announced that it has acquired Centillion Solutions, Inc., a leading engineering services company for the telecommunications industry.

Centillion provides fiber optic engineering, design, drafting and geospatial services for Fiber-to-the X (FTTx) and Hybrid Fiber Coax Networks. Founded in 2007, the company has offices in the U.S., Netherlands, UK, Australia, as well as a global design and engineering operation center in India.

The acquisition of Centillion Solutions will further position Osmose with the ability to serve as a single vendor of technical services for telecom companies, providing comprehensive turn-key solutions that include pre-design walkout, Outside Plant (OSP) design, make-ready and permitting, and post construction services.

"The addition of Centillion expands Osmose's ability to deliver a complete, end-to-end fiber engineering solution providing customers with one trusted partner for planning, design, and delivery at scale," said Mike Adams, CEO of Osmose. "Their strong approach to quality, innovation and operational excellence make them a great fit for Osmose."

Osmose offers technical services including inspection, overhead services, distribution design and make-ready engineering for both telecom and electric utilities. The addition of Centillion's technology and highly skilled and scalable workforce will provide customers with expedited design, engineering and permitting processes. This level of scalability allows customers to get approved applications to the construction phase faster and meet scheduled roll out plans on time.

"We're very excited about becoming part of Osmose," said Venkat Chundi, CEO of Centillion Solutions. "It will provide expanded capabilities for Centillion customers and create new opportunities for our team. Our speed and agility have always served as a critical piece to how we deliver value for our customers. With Osmose, we will provide even more value through a broader portfolio of solutions and services."

To learn more about Osmose solutions and services, visit Osmose.com

About Centillion Solutions, Inc.

Centillion Solutions, Inc. is a leading engineering construction company providing services to telecom companies, utilities, and other organizations worldwide. We are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA with operations in Europe, Australia, and India. Learn more at centillionsolutions.com.

About Osmose Utilities Services, Inc.

Founded in 1934, Osmose is a global leader in asset risk identification and capitalizable life-extending solutions for electric utility and telecommunications companies in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 90 years of structural integrity experience, we combine extensive field expertise, innovative tools, and advanced technology to assess, rehabilitate, and restore infrastructure, enabling utilities to deliver safe and reliable service.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs more than 4,000 people. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.osmose.com/.

