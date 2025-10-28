Breakthrough trial with Tiqker clock aboard XCal submarine advances resilient navigation in GPS-denied environments

Infleqtion, a global leader in neutral atom-based quantum technology, today announced a successful trial with the Royal Navy and MSubs, marking the first-ever deployment of a quantum optical atomic clock on an underwater autonomous vehicle. The trial integrated Infleqtion's Tiqker optical atomic clock into the Royal Navy's Excalibur (XCal) testbed submarine, demonstrating precision timing capabilities critical for resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) in GPS-denied environments. Infleqtion recently announced plans to go public through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX).

Testbed submarine XV Excalibur went to sea with Infleqtion's quantum optical atomic clock on board the first time such a device has been operated at sea in an underwater vessel. Royal Navy/Crown Copyright

This first-of-its-kind deployment took place aboard the Royal Navy's new Excalibur (XCal) extra-large uncrewed autonomous vehicle (XLUAV), a pioneering testbed advancing the UK's capabilities in autonomous underwater operations. Infleqtion is the first external technology partner invited to participate in the XCal program, reflecting the Royal Navy's trust in the company as a proven quantum provider for national defense.

Unlike other vessels, submarines cannot rely entirely on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for timing and navigation. Traditional microwave-based clocks provide stability but accumulate drift over time, which can degrade accuracy in GPS-denied environments. High-precision local clocks like Tiqker, add to submarine capability by maintaining accurate timing and navigation autonomously, reducing reliance on external signals and improving overall resilience.

"This experiment was a first critical step towards understanding how quantum clocks can be deployed on underwater platforms to enable precision navigation and timing (PNT) in support of prolonged operations," said Commander Matthew Steele, Head of Futures in the Royal Navy's Disruptive Capabilities and Technologies Office. "The DCTO looks forward to championing further trials of quantum-based navigation technologies, such as Tiqker, onboard Excalibur as we seek to deliver quantum operational advantage for the Royal Navy."

By placing a compact optical clock with performance equivalent to a national laboratory-grade time reference directly onboard a submarine, the trial showed how Tiqker can provide a steady "time heartbeat" smoothing out the noise that causes navigation drift. This enables submarines to remain submerged, accurate, and hidden for longer durations. In addition, Tiqker provides a precise onboard reference for other critical submarine systems such as sonar, fire control, and secure communications, improving mission performance across multiple domains.

"By putting Tiqker directly on the Royal Navy's Excalibur (XCal) testbed submarine, a next-generation autonomous platform, we are laying the foundation for fleets to navigate, coordinate, and operate with precision in any environment," said Ryan Hanley, General Manager UK, Infleqtion. "We are grateful to the Royal Navy for their continued partnership on cutting-edge quantum technology trials accelerating adoption into naval operations."

The trial confirmed Tiqker's ability to operate reliably during multiple dives, validating its ruggedisation for real-world naval deployment. While additional performance benchmarking against high-grade time standards will follow, the trial underscores the feasibility of deploying advanced quantum timing solutions in challenging maritime conditions.

"Integrating a quantum clock onto XCal demonstrates how advanced timing can redefine what autonomous submarines are capable of," said Matthew Troughton, Engineering Director, MSubs Ltd. "This trial points the way to platforms that can operate independently for longer durations, with the precision and reliability needed for future undersea missions."

The Tiqker system represents a leap forward in compact, deployable quantum timing, building on Infleqtion's broader portfolio of quantum sensing technologies. This collaboration reinforces Infleqtion's position as a trusted quantum partner for national defense and underscores the UK's leadership in integrating next-generation quantum systems into defense platforms.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is a global leader in neutral-atom quantum technology. We design and build quantum computers, precision sensors, and quantum software for governments, enterprises, and research institutions. Our commercial portfolio includes quantum computers as well as quantum RF systems, quantum clocks, and inertial navigation solutions. Infleqtion is the partner of choice for governments and commercial customers seeking cutting-edge quantum capabilities. Infleqtion announced in September 2025 it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX). For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

