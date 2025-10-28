Toluna, the global insights leader, today announced the launch of ACT Instant AI, a breakthrough AI-powered ad-testing solution that delivers superior quality, speed, accessibility, and scale for advertisers, dramatically expanding testing opportunities across markets and formats.

ACT Instant AI transforms ad-testing into an always-on capability that produces trustworthy, transparent, and predictive outputs in minutes, enabling advertisers to adopt AI-driven testing confidently and broadly.

More than a testing solution, ACT Instant AI introduces a new level of decision intelligence for creative development. Each test feeds a brand's own continuous learning system, helping to build creative intelligence over time. By connecting every ad evaluation to historical benchmarks and synthetic persona insights, ACT Instant AI enables advertisers not only to know what works, but why it works, and how to scale success across markets and formats.

Powered by Toluna's synthetic personas

Built on Toluna's Synthetic Personas now more than one million unique respondents available in 15 markets and 9 languages and continually expanding ACT Instant AI delivers human-like responses in real time. Each persona draws from anonymized first-party data, and has a life history and validated attributes created from Toluna's global panel of 79 million people, enabling predictive accuracy at scale. These category-defining personas which can be created in real time to match sample needs, 'see', 'hear', and react to dynamic stimuli like TV ads and online video through the lens of their distinct character composition. Combined with emotional and rational instincts plus intelligent reasoning, they deliver higher fidelity outputs and richer insight for decision-making.

Enriched by benchmark intelligence

ACT Instant AI leverages Toluna's ACT Copy benchmark database built from thousands of tested ads, format-specific best-practice checks, and 'why-it-works' diagnostics transforming how advertisers evaluate creative.

Key benefits for advertisers

With ACT Instant AI, advertisers can:

Make confident decisions in minutes : access decision-ready outputs with transparent methods and best-practice quality checks.

: access decision-ready outputs with transparent methods and best-practice quality checks. Test more, spend smarter : increase testing breadth and frequency without compromising reliability.

: increase testing breadth and frequency without compromising reliability. See the 'why' behind the score: persona-level insights and nine KPIs predict breakthrough, response, and emotional resonance helping teams optimize creative performance.

A defining moment for advertisers

"The launch of ACT Instant AI represents a defining moment for advertisers worldwide," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. "This is not just transforming how advertisers test creative, it's transforming how they learn. By enabling creative intelligence, we're giving brands a way to turn every campaign into a building block for future success. We are empowering brands to move into a beyond-limits era of research where creativity, speed, and confidence go hand in hand and are unlimited."

Part of Toluna's expanding AI Vision

As the latest advancement in Toluna's multi-year AI strategy and following the recent expansion of Toluna Synthetic Personas, ACT Instant AI is fully integrated into the Toluna Startplatform, providing advertisers with a seamless, self-serve end-to-end path to continuous creative learning and evaluation.

For more information or to request access to ACT Instant AI, visit tolunacorporate.com or contact Toluna.

About Toluna

Toluna is the global research and insights leader that enables businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions faster. For 25 years, we have partnered with the world's leading brands, delivering transformative impact through our advanced technology platform, comprehensive solution portfolio, expansive global first-party panel, and world-class team of leading research experts. Since 2019, we've made significant investments in artificial intelligence to enhance automation, accelerate insight delivery, and unlock deeper understanding at scale. With 40+ offices worldwide, Toluna operates in 70+ countries, redefining the future of insights. Learn more at www.tolunacorporate.com.

