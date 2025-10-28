Mayors and city leaders from more than 30 cities across the Arab world convened for an executive dinner at Expo City Dubai to discuss a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous Arab urban future.

The gathering, which followed the opening ceremony of the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors' Forum at Al Wasl Plaza, was also attended by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority and UAE Ministers of State Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar. It provided an opportunity for city leaders to emphasise a collective responsibility to address regional challenges including water resilience, rapid growth and youth employability through collaboration.

Mayors and deputy mayors attending the meeting represented cities across key Arab markets, including Riyadh, Dubai and Casablanca.

The meeting came at a pivotal moment for the region, with Arab cities among the fastest urbanising in the world. According to UN-Habitat, the Arab world's urban population is expected to reach 65 per cent by 2030 underscoring the urgency for cities to coordinate on resilience, infrastructure and inclusive growth.

Joint Arab cooperation, rooted in shared cultural and historical ties, remains central to the UAE's strategy for strengthening alliances and economic partnerships across the region. The meeting reaffirmed a collective commitment to advancing policy, planning and partnership frameworks that can boost infrastructure investment in the region.

Shifting the focus from unilateral guidance to collective problem-solving, the meeting served as a dynamic platform for mutual learning, acknowledging that every Arab city, regardless of its current stage of development, possesses unique insights.

Arab cities have a growing role within the global cityscape, and the Summit provides them with a platform to exchange knowledge and engage with cities from around the world to solidify their presence as they grow.

The visiting mayors and city leaders are in Dubai to attend the three-day global cities summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

