Volvo Trucks North America: Volvo Trucks leads heavy-duty electrification

Greensboro, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America continues to lead the transition to electromobility, with more than 700 Volvo VNR Electric trucks now operating across the United States and Canada. Together, these vehicles have logged more than 20 million zero-tailpipe-emission miles, eliminating an estimated 34,000 metric tons of CO2-the equivalent of taking more than 7,000 passenger cars off the road for a full year1.

These North American results contribute to Volvo Trucks' global momentum in heavy-duty electrification. Since launching its first electric trucks in 2019, Volvo has delivered more than 5,700 electric vehicles across 50 countries, which have collectively driven 250 million kilometers (155 million miles). Volvo Trucks continues to hold a leading position globally and has maintained an average of over 30% market share in the North American electric truck segment over the past five years.



"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our customers' commitment to sustainable transportation and our dealer network's dedication to supporting them every step of the way," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "The path to zero emissions is shaped by market conditions, which are moving slowly. We remain committed to our vision to create a world we want to live in by using zero emissions solutions in combination with fuel efficient combustion engines with reduced climate impact. Solutions that will work for our clients where sustainability meets affordability."

83 Certified EV dealerships across North America

Since TEC Equipment - Fontana became the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in July 2021, the network has expanded rapidly to 83 certified locations across 33 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. The latest additions bring four new states-Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, and Nevada-and four new dealer groups into the program. Another 13 locations are currently in the certification pipeline.



Certified dealers complete extensive EV training and invest in facility upgrades to deliver full sales and service support for battery-electric trucks.

Cutting CO2 Across All Drivelines

Volvo Trucks is advancing cleaner and more efficient solutions across its entire product range. In North America, the all-new Volvo VNL delivers up to 10% better fuel efficiency than its predecessor. For a truck running 120,000 miles per year, that translates to about 1,300 fewer gallons of fuel and a reduction of roughly 30,000 pounds of CO2.

Fuel-efficient combustion engines that can also run on renewable fuels are one part of Volvo Trucks' three-path approach to decarbonization-together with battery-electric and fuel-cell electric trucks.

The following dealer locations recently completed their EV certification process:

Bergey's Truck Centers - West Milton, Pennsylvania

Bergey's Truck Centers - Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Kriete Truck Center - Franksville, Wisconsin

Nextran Truck Center - Commerce City, Colorado

Old River Truck Sales - Saint Rose, Louisiana

Potomac Truck Center - Hyattsville, Maryland

TEC Equipment - Las Vegas, Nevada

Transource, Inc. - Raleigh, North Carolina

Worldwide Equipment - Cincinnati, Ohio

Volvo Trucks has certified 83 dealer locations across 33 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin and four Canadian provinces: British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec.

Comprehensive Electric Portfolio Worldwide

Volvo Trucks' electric vehicles are now operating in 50 countries, with the strongest markets in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United States. Globally, the company offers eight fully electric truck models designed to meet the needs of diverse applications-from urban distribution and waste management to regional haul and construction. These models include the Volvo FL Electric, FE Electric, FM Electric, FM Low Entry, FMX Electric, FH Electric, FH Aero Electric, and the VNR Electric.

How it all started…

Volvo Trucks' leadership in zero-tailpipe emission transportation began with the launch of the Volvo VNR Electric as part of the pioneering Volvo LIGHTS Project. The $90 million public-private partnership laid the foundation for the widespread adoption of heavy-duty battery-electric trucks by exploring the infrastructure and operational adaptations required to support electromobility. Volvo Trucks is also a key partner in California's Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI), which deployed Class 8 battery-electric trucks across Southern California to demonstrate strategies to successfully scale market penetration of zero emission technologies.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.

