Infrared Detector Market worth $1.02 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infrared detector market is projected to grow from USD 0.65 billion in 2025 to USD 1.02 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Major factors contributing to the growth of the infrared detector market are the increasing demand for smart, energy-efficient, and contactless sensing solutions across security & surveillance, automotive safety, building automation, and healthcare diagnostics. Infrared detectors are widely adopted for motion sensing, fire detection, temperature monitoring, and thermal imaging, owing to the need for enhanced safety, automation, and real-time monitoring. These systems address industrial and consumer requirements by improving energy efficiency, reducing operational risks, and enabling predictive maintenance. Moreover, the global push toward smart city projects, defense modernization, and stricter safety regulations is encouraging governments, enterprises, and consumers to adopt infrared technologies, as they provide safer, faster, and more sustainable sensing solutions across diverse applications.

Infrared Detector Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.65 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1.02 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Technology, Application, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Long-term performance risks from thermal instability impacting mission-critical sensing Key Market Opportunities Adoption of SWIR/NIR modules fueling precision inspection and automotive safety innovation Key Market Drivers Demand acceleration for thermal imaging across mission-critical defense, automotive, industrial, and healthcare ecosystems

By technology, the uncooled segment is projected to record a higher CAGR than the cooled segment during the forecast period.

The uncooled segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR than the cooled segment during the forecast period. The adoption of uncooled detectors is rising rapidly due to their low cost, compact size, and ability to operate without cryogenic cooling, which makes them ideal for mass-market integration. Uncooled detectors are being widely used in automotive ADAS systems, smart homes, building automation, and consumer electronics, as industries increasingly demand scalable and energy-efficient solutions. Their role in enabling real-time thermal imaging, fire detection, and non-contact temperature monitoring is positioning uncooled detectors as a preferred choice across commercial and industrial applications.

By application, the people & motion sensing segment is projected to account for the largest market share by 2030.

The people & motion sensing segment is projected to account for the largest share of the infrared detector market by 2030. The segment's growth is driven by the rising use of infrared sensors in smart homes, building automation, and retail analytics, where motion detection enables energy efficiency, occupancy tracking, and enhanced security. In addition, the adoption of infrared detectors is increasing in automotive cabins, elderly care, and healthcare facilities for contactless monitoring and safety assurance. Integration with IoT platforms and AI-driven analytics allows infrared detectors to deliver predictive insights, optimize energy use, and support seamless automation, reinforcing their role as a key driver for the market.

China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, China is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the infrared detector industry. The region's projected growth is driven by increasing investments in defense modernization, smart city projects, and consumer electronics manufacturing. Besides China, other countries, such as India, Japan, and South Korea, heavily invest in thermal imaging, surveillance, and automotive safety solutions. Additionally, government-backed initiatives like India's Smart Cities Mission and China's New Infrastructure Plan encourage the integration of infrared sensing into building automation, border security, and industrial safety systems. Moreover, emerging applications, including AI-powered driver monitoring, biomedical thermography, and smart building energy management, are also fueling the regional market's growth.

Major companies operating in the infrared detector companies are Teledyne Technologies (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Lynred (France).

