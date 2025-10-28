Ray C. Anderson Foundation: AskNature Learning: Nature of Innovation

4 Weeks of Live Virtual Sessions
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Our partners at The Biomimicry Institute are showcasing how nature's genius is already reshaping our world. Join them on November 13th for their latest course: AskNature Learning: Nature of Innovation.
This is your chance to hear directly from founders and innovators who have successfully launched and scaled their nature-inspired innovations.
You'll learn how to:
• Align your innovation with nature's design principles
• Build strong business models, partnerships, and funding pathways
• Communicate with impact through storytelling that resonates with investors and collaborators
• Connect with mentors in the Ray of Hope Accelerator ecosystem
This 4-week live, collaborative course gives scientists, designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs the tools to bring biomimicry-inspired ideas to market.
Whether you're transitioning from academia, advancing a prototype, or seeking clarity on next steps, this course will help you bridge the gap between inspiration from life and market-ready impact.
Use code COURSE20 for 20% off.
Course Details:
When: 11/13, 11/20, 12/4, 12/11
Format: Live, virtual sessions over four weeks
Learn more and register here.
AskNature Learning: Nature of Innovation Image
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/asknature-learning-nature-of-innovation-1092546