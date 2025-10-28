Ray C. Anderson Foundation: AskNature Learning: Nature of Innovation

4 Weeks of Live Virtual Sessions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Our partners at The Biomimicry Institute are showcasing how nature's genius is already reshaping our world. Join them on November 13th for their latest course: AskNature Learning: Nature of Innovation.

This is your chance to hear directly from founders and innovators who have successfully launched and scaled their nature-inspired innovations.

You'll learn how to:

• Align your innovation with nature's design principles

• Build strong business models, partnerships, and funding pathways

• Communicate with impact through storytelling that resonates with investors and collaborators

• Connect with mentors in the Ray of Hope Accelerator ecosystem

This 4-week live, collaborative course gives scientists, designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs the tools to bring biomimicry-inspired ideas to market.

Whether you're transitioning from academia, advancing a prototype, or seeking clarity on next steps, this course will help you bridge the gap between inspiration from life and market-ready impact.

Use code COURSE20 for 20% off.

Course Details:

When: 11/13, 11/20, 12/4, 12/11

Format: Live, virtual sessions over four weeks

Learn more and register here.



