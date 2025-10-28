Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2025 15:14 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ray C. Anderson Foundation: AskNature Learning: Nature of Innovation

4 Weeks of Live Virtual Sessions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Our partners at The Biomimicry Institute are showcasing how nature's genius is already reshaping our world. Join them on November 13th for their latest course: AskNature Learning: Nature of Innovation.

This is your chance to hear directly from founders and innovators who have successfully launched and scaled their nature-inspired innovations.

You'll learn how to:

• Align your innovation with nature's design principles

• Build strong business models, partnerships, and funding pathways

• Communicate with impact through storytelling that resonates with investors and collaborators

• Connect with mentors in the Ray of Hope Accelerator ecosystem

This 4-week live, collaborative course gives scientists, designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs the tools to bring biomimicry-inspired ideas to market.

Whether you're transitioning from academia, advancing a prototype, or seeking clarity on next steps, this course will help you bridge the gap between inspiration from life and market-ready impact.

Use code COURSE20 for 20% off.

Course Details:

When: 11/13, 11/20, 12/4, 12/11

Format: Live, virtual sessions over four weeks

Learn more and register here.


AskNature Learning: Nature of Innovation Image

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/asknature-learning-nature-of-innovation-1092546

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.