dlivrd Technologies Inc: Expedite Partners With Gigee to Power the Nation's Most Specialized Catering Driver Fleet

Partnership integrates compliance, insurance, and payments into Expedite's hybrid delivery ecosystem, supporting more than 10,000 professional drivers across North America.

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Expedite, a dlivrd Technologies company and the platform powering catering, large order, and on-demand delivery, has partnered with Gigee to streamline how it recruits, educates, and supports a growing network of over 10,000 drivers across the U.S. and Canada.

This strategic collaboration ensures that every driver using the Expedite app, whether they deliver via the dlivrd platform or operate in a hybrid model with in-house or third-party fleets, has a seamless, centralized experience for onboarding, education, insurance, and payment.

"This partnership with Gigee is a foundational move," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd Technologies. "As we scale across markets, we need to protect what makes our ecosystem work: professional drivers, clear processes, and trust on every delivery. Gigee helps us lock that in, from onboarding to insurance to compliance. Drivers using the Expedite Driver app can step into work faster, smarter, and with confidence. It's the kind of infrastructure the industry has needed, and we're building it."

By embedding Gigee's compliance and contractor lifecycle tools directly into Expedite's workflows, the partnership simplifies how drivers:

Onboard with digital workflows that verify credentials and ensure platform readiness

Receive education tailored to high touch catering deliveries and client expectations

Access insurance that's designed to protect drivers, clients, and partners alike

Get paid with transparency and speed, including near instant payouts through the new Expedite Pay card

"We built Expedite to handle the pressures of catering; tight delivery windows, setup expectations, and service standards most platforms can't touch," said Chris Barnes, VP of Expedite. "But what we've built goes far beyond food. With Gigee powering smart onboarding and compliance, and the Expedite Pay card offering near instant access to earnings, we're creating a best in class infrastructure for any gig job that demands professionalism. Today it's catering. Tomorrow, it's the rest of the on-demand economy."

This marks another step forward in Expedite's mission to build a scalable, tech-enabled driver experience that aligns with the complexities of modern catering, while laying the groundwork for growth across other gig verticals.

To learn more about how Expedite is reshaping delivery at scale, visit expedite.io .

About Expedite

Expedite is the proprietary delivery platform from dlivrd Technologies, purpose built to power catering, retail and on-demand deliveries. Operating in nearly 190 markets across the U.S. and Canada, Expedite connects educated, professional drivers with restaurants, retail outlets, and hospitality brands seeking delivery that reflects their brand standards.

About Gigee

Gigee is a contractor-first platform that simplifies onboarding, compliance, insurance, and payments for companies managing 1099 workforces at scale. With Gigee, brands can confidently grow their contractor base while staying focused on their core business.

Media Contact:

Ashley Campos

Ashley.Campos@Expedite.io



SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/expedite-partners-with-gigee-to-power-the-nations-most-specialize-1092554