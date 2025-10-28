The Merz Group, an international, diversified, family-owned healthcare company, is positioning itself for the future by expanding its Executive Board: Effective November 1, Dr. Almuth Steinkühler will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Merz Group. She will join the existing leadership team of Philip Burchard (Chief Executive Officer) and Hans-Jörg Bergler (Chief Operating Officer).

Dr. Almuth Steinkühler, new CFO of Merz Group

With the appointment of Dr. Almuth Steinkühler, the Merz Group is strengthening its core finance function. As CFO, she will not only be part of the Merz Group Executive Board but will also take on responsibilities in the governance bodies of the various companies within the Group.

Christian Baatz (Director of the Merz Family Holding): "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Almuth Steinkühler as an accomplished finance expert to the Merz Group. We were particularly impressed by her successful tenure as CFO at a leading pharmaceutical packaging company. With her expertise and strategic perspective on business development, she will significantly strengthen our family-owned company during an important phase of growth. We warmly welcome her and wish her a successful start."

Philip Burchard (CEO, Merz Group): "I am very much looking forward to working with Dr. Almuth Steinkühler. Her international experience as a finance executive and her proven expertise in the pharmaceutical industry make her an ideal addition to our Executive Board. Equally valuable is her experience in digitalization and process optimization. Together with our expanded leadership, we will continue to drive the successful development of the Merz Group."

About Dr. Almuth Steinkühler

Dr. Almuth Steinkühler brings extensive experience in senior finance roles at international companies, including Continental, thyssenkrupp, and SCHOTT Pharma. Most recently, she served as CFO of SCHOTT Pharma, where she played a key role in shaping the company's profitable growth strategy and led Europe's largest IPO in 2023. She also spearheaded the transformation into an independent company and advanced the digitalization of financial processes. Dr. Steinkühler holds a Ph.D. in economics.

About the Merz Group

The Merz Group has been a family-owned company for 117 years, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. The Group comprises seven different businesses. The largest include Merz Aesthetics one of the world's leading providers in the field of aesthetic medicine; Merz Therapeutics a pharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of neurological conditions; and Merz Lifecare, which offers over-thecounter healthcare products with well-known brands such as tetesept, Merz Spezial,

SOS, and Zirkulin. With this portfolio, Merz Lifecare is among the market leaders in German-speaking countries. The Merz Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide and generated revenues of over €2.2 billion in the last fiscal year.

