The energy regulatory authority of Eswatini is searching for a project developer to deliver a solar-plus-battery minigrid facility. The deadline for applications is Dec. 3.The Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority (ESERA) is inviting private minigrid developers to bid for a solar-plus-battery project. The tender details state that the chosen developer will be responsible for designing, part-financing, constructing, operating and maintaining the minigrid, which will be built in Bulimeni, southern Eswatini. The tender document states that the community has at least 168 potential customers and is ...

