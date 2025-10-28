Whittier Trust Recognized as One of the Best Places for Women to Work in Northern Nevada

Whittier Trust's Reno office honored by Nevada Women's Fund for creating an empowering workplace culture and advancing opportunities for women through education, purpose-driven work, and family-first values.

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada has been recognized by the Nevada Women's Fund (NWF) as one of the Best Places for Women to Work in Northern Nevada in the NWF's inaugural regional survey. The recognition highlights Whittier Trust's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and empowering workplace for women in the wealth management company's Reno office.

With this honor, Whittier Trust also earned special recognition in three key categories:

Empowerment Through Education: This recognition reflects Whittier Trust's investment in continuous learning and professional development, ensuring every team member has opportunities to advance their expertise, leadership, and career growth.

Empowerment Through Purpose-Driven Work: This category highlights the company's focus on meaningful, values-based work that connects employees to a larger purpose: serving families, foundations, and communities with integrity and long-term perspective.

Empowering Families: A Family First Workplace: This honor acknowledges Whittier Trust's belief that strong families, both within the company and among the clients it serves, are the foundation of lasting success.

Whittier Trust was also recognized for its contributions to the Nevada Women's Fund at the organization's annual Celebrating Achievement Scholarship Dinner, where team members from Whittier Trust's Reno office represented the company and met scholarship recipients from the University of Nevada, Reno. The event celebrated women pursuing higher education and leadership opportunities across the state, values deeply aligned with Whittier's own commitment to empowerment and community advancement.

"These recognitions are a reflection of our people and the values that guide how we work together across all of our offices," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "At Whittier, we believe that empowering women and fostering purpose-driven growth strengthens not only our team, but also the clients and communities we serve. We're honored to be recognized by an organization that continues to make such a profound impact across Northern Nevada."

The Nevada Women's Fund's Best Places for Women to Work in Northern Nevada survey, conducted for the first time this year, highlights organizations that exemplify inclusive leadership and equity-focused practices. Participating employers represent a collective workforce of more than 33,000 employees across Northern Nevada. Founded in 1982, the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $10.5 million in grants and scholarships to advance educational and career opportunities for women in the region.

###

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact: Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whittier-trust-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-places-for-women-to-wor-1092574