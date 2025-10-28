Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gio Roberti as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective immediately. Dr. Roberti previously served as Head of Product at AISIX and has led the Company's wildfire product development initiatives since their inception.

"AISIX has a strong foundation and a clear path to commercialization of its wildfire intelligence products," said Dr. Gio Roberti, Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to continuing this important work and leading the Company through its next phase of growth."



Dr. Roberti succeeds Mr. Mihalis Belantis, who has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve AISIX as Chairman of the Board of Directors, ensuring strategic continuity and guidance as the Company advances its mission in climate risk intelligence.



"When I joined AISIX, my objective was to define a strategic path that positioned the Company at the forefront of wildfire risk intelligence," said Mr. Mihalis Belantis, Chairman of the Board. "I am proud of the team's accomplishments and confident that under Dr. Roberti's leadership, AISIX will continue to progress."



Mr. Belantis assumed the role of CEO in June 2023 and provided AISIX with a renewed strategic vision focused on wildfire risk product offerings, partnerships, and sales. During his tenure AISIX established a strong market position within Canada's wildfire intelligence sector, releasing the Wildfire 2.0 dataset and Wildfire 3.0 dataset and API, as well as Climate Genius dashboard. He also developed key relationships with MNP, Cytora, Stessa Real Estate, and Carmanah Wildfire, and secured significant contracts with RedZone, an S&P 500 insurance company, and OctoAI, establishing AISIX's first recurring revenue client.



The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Mr. Belantis for his leadership and continued commitment to the Company in his new capacity as Chairman. The Board also announces that Scott Davis has resigned as Director and thanks him for his services and support for the company.

Learn more about AISIX products and reserve your spot to try the dashboard by requesting a demo.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

