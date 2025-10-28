Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice President, Investment Solutions Sun Life Canada, and its executive management team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of its first exchange-traded series ("ETF Series") on three of its new fixed income ETF Series:

Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool (TSX: SLCA)

Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX: SLGC)

Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool (TSX: SLSC)





This new series provides advisors and investors another way to access the deep and specialized portfolio management expertise of sub-advisors MFS Investment Management, SLC Management and Crescent Capital Group with the flexibility of ETF structures.

Fifteen years ago, Sun Life Global Investments ("Sun Life") was established as a product manufacturer and solutions provider combining the strength of Sun Life with our internal multi-asset solutions capabilities.

Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life Global Investments has $63.27 billion in assets under management across institutional mandates, mutual funds and ETFs, and guaranteed wealth products.

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc. all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies.

