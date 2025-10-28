Power Ford Becomes New Mexico's Exclusive Destination for Ford Custom Garage Builds

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Power Ford has announced the introduction of Ford Custom Garage vehicles to its performance lineup, making it the only dealership in New Mexico currently offering these factory-customized trucks and SUVs. The Ford-backed program allows customers to purchase or order specially designed vehicles featuring unique styling, lift kits, upgraded interiors, and off-road enhancements, all while maintaining OEM warranty support.

ford-custom-garage-trucks-power-ford-new-mexico

Ford Custom Garage vehicles with lifted designs and upgraded exteriors showcased at Power Ford in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ford Custom Garage is part of the company's broader strategy to meet customer demand for individuality and high-end personalization, without compromising reliability or serviceability. Through this program, vehicles such as the F-150, Bronco, and Super Duty receive appearance and functional upgrades installed by certified Ford partners and approved for dealer sale.

"Ford Custom Garage brings something truly special to the market," said Rob Sneed, General Manager at Power Ford. "These are more than trucks. They're statements. We're excited to deliver that boldness to New Mexico drivers who don't want cookie-cutter vehicles but still expect quality and accountability."

The arrival of these vehicles at Power Ford reflects a growing appetite for custom and lifted trucks nationwide. According to industry analysts, demand for lifted pickups and off-road-ready SUVs has steadily increased over the past five years, driven by a blend of lifestyle branding, social media exposure, and manufacturer-sanctioned modifications. By handling sales, financing, and servicing all under one roof, Power Ford simplifies the buying process for these specialty vehicles.

