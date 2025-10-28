New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is pleased to announce that its client, Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) ("Newton Golf" or the "Company"), has entered into an At-the-Market (ATM) equity offering agreement providing for the sale of up to US$10 million of common stock. Kingswood U.S. ("Kingswood") will act as sales agent for the transaction. The agreement was described in a company filing and related market announcements. Newton Golf is executing on a clear product and distribution plan. The ATM provides flexible capital to support production, retail and tour channel expansion, and ongoing innovation in shafts and putters.

Newton Golf is a technology forward golf equipment company focused on high performance shafts and putters. Recent product releases include the Newton Fast Motion shaft line, engineered with advanced materials to increase swing speed while maintaining control. Company investor and product information is available on its investor relations site.

Under the ATM program, Newton Golf may, at its discretion, sell newly issued shares on occasion at prevailing market prices. This structure enables efficient access to incremental growth capital while aligning issuance with market liquidity. Public sources note Kingswood as the sales agent for the ATM.

Andre Peschong, Senior Managing Director, ArcStone Securities LLC, added:

"Our mandate is to link credible growth issuers with distribution that deepens market access and encourages long-term holders. Newton Golf's Motion and Fast Motion shafts, along with its refreshed putter line, are gaining traction. This capital is aimed at supporting retail sell-through, fitter network expansion, and tour adoption."

Newton Golf has expanded from putters into performance shafts, including the Newton Motion and Fast Motion families, designed for higher swing speed, stability, and tighter dispersion. The Fast Motion shaft reduces weight by about ten grams versus the Motion series while aiming to preserve control. These additions build on the company's portfolio and give Newton Golf a broader ASP ladder and more touchpoints across fittings, pro shops, and direct channels.

The company has showcased its new shafts alongside a full Newton Gravity putter lineup at major industry events, supporting fitter and retailer engagement. This presence, together with growing media coverage and ongoing product releases, provides a commercial path where incremental working capital can translate into faster inventory turns and wider distribution.

Michael Astone CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., said: "It is great to see Newton Golf accessing additional capital. After months of work and presenting at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto last month, this was a natural next step. Our distribution spans institutional desks, family offices, and national wealth platforms in both countries, via Kingswood in the United States and Sentinel Financial Group and Pinnacle Wealth in Canada. This makes us one of the few firms with retail wealth coverage on both sides of the border and a full institutional equity desk. Our approach is to back businesses demonstrating clear progress. Newton Golf is in the early stages of its growth, and recent revenue performance provides encouraging evidence."

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton's mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that is engineered for results.

For more information, visit www.NewtonGolfIR.com.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. With our parent company, we represent more than $15 billion in AUM, and support approximately 400 registered advisors. Kingswood has the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm and the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone operates in New York, Toronto, Dallas, and Miami. The firm provides corporate access, roadshows, and capital-markets execution for issuers in the US$50 million to US$500 million market-cap range. ArcStone is a cross-border financial services firm that works with broker-dealers in the United States and Canada. In the United States, relationships include Kingswood and related company, ArcStone Securities LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. In Canada, relationships include Sentinel Financial Group and Pinnacle Wealth. ArcStone is pursuing growth through acquisitions and additional licenses, subject to applicable approvals.

