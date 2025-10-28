The policy map highlights that only five of the 18 EU Member States included in the tool have set a legal definition of agrivoltaics. SolarPower Europe is calling on policymakers to develop an EU-wide definition.from pv magazine Spain. SolarPower Europe has launched a new agrisolar policy map. The tool is designed to compare policy regulations across 18 EU Member States. It highlights best practices and regulatory gaps, with the aim of accelerating the deployment of agrivoltaic solutions. The map assesses six policy areas: legal definitions, land use and zoning, support schemes, technical requirements, ...

