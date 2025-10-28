Long-term agreement through certification and full-rate production

Wisk Aero, an autonomous aviation company, and Liebherr-Aerospace, a first-tier provider of on-board solutions in the aerospace and transportation industry, today announced an agreement for the development and supply of the actuation system for Wisk's Generation 6 autonomous, all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028382109/en/

Wisk selects Liebherr to supply the actuation system for Wisk's Gen 6 aircraft

Wisk selected Liebherr to provide a comprehensive electro-mechanical actuation system, which provides control of the aircraft's flight surfaces-including flaperons, elevators, and rudders-as well as the critical tilt angle of the tilting propulsion system. This new agreement extends through the entire development program, certification efforts, and into full-rate, scaled production.

"The actuation system is one of the most critical systems on our aircraft," said Eric Haugen, Head of Supply Chain Management at Wisk. "Selecting Liebherr, a well-established, world-class aerospace company, as our long-term supplier for this system is a major milestone for the program. Their institutional knowledge, combined with our innovative approach, has created a powerful, collaborative team dedicated to delivering a safe, certified, all-electric aircraft."

Liebherr is adapting its proprietary modular flight control system, LiVCAS®, to fit the smaller, all-electric architecture of the Gen 6 aircraft. Wisk's Avionics and Flight Control System teams have been working closely with Liebherr to seamlessly integrate their technology.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Wisk to develop and deliver the actuation system," said Dr. Klaus Schneider, Chief Technology Officer, Liebherr-Aerospace Transportation SAS. "Our versatile, modular, flight control actuation concept has convinced our customer, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Wisk to help shape the future of air transportation."

The actuation system is designed with built-in redundancy to meet the highest aviation safety standards required for certification. This unique partnership leverages Liebherr's deep institutional knowledge in certifying flight control systems for commercial aircraft with Wisk's innovative approach and collaborative relationship with the FAA on novel systems.

The electro-mechanical actuators and actuator electronic units will be manufactured primarily at Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH (Germany), Liebherr's center of competence for flight control systems, and Liebherr-Electronics and Drives GmbH in Lindau (Germany).

About Wisk Aero

Wisk, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boeing, is an autonomous aviation company dedicated to creating a future for air travel that elevates people, communities, and aviation. Learn more about Wisk at wisk.aero.

About Liebherr-Aerospace Transportation SAS

Liebherr-Aerospace Transportation SAS, headquartered in Toulouse (France), is one of 13 product segments of the Liebherr Group and a first-tier provider of on-board solutions in the aerospace and transportation industry, contributing to a more sustainable transport through innovative products, best in class services and performance excellence.

The aerospace product portfolio offered to civil and defense customers includes environmental control and thermal management systems, flight control and actuation systems, landing gears as well as on-board electronics. For rail vehicles of all kinds Liebherr offers heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, passive and active hydraulic systems for braking, damping, axle steering and levelling. Furthermore, Liebherr serves the commercial vehicle market with trailer cooling systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028382109/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Carrie Bennett

carrie.bennett@wisk.aero



Ute Braam

ute.braam@liebherr.com