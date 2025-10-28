Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - In response to a significant surge in demand for alternative business financing, VIP Capital Funding announces the expansion of its credit programs across the United States. The launch features their 2025 financing suite, including working capital loans and Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) relief solutions - a comprehensive program that offers funds between $25,000 and $15,000,000 to those navigating cash flow challenges.

The Fintech firm, being one of America's fastest-growing, has undertaken this initiative to empower small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with rapid, flexible, and industry-specific borrowing options.





According to Carlos Hernandez, Vice President of VIP Capital Funding, "Small enterprises are the key catalysts for innovation, creativity, employment generation and community development."

Shedding light on their expansion move, he added, "The company wants to ensure that every business in the US has reliable access to real capital in the fastest possible time - be it through same-day business financing or customized credit for existing MCA obligations."

In the States, there has been a noticeable surge in SMEs seeking solutions for merchant cash advances. This uptick is largely driven by the burdensome high costs and inflexible daily repayments that often deplete necessary funds for ongoing business operations. VIP Capital Funding strives to address this gap, providing critical financial support and MCA debt relief solutions to companies seeking sustainable growth pathways.

Carlos Hernandez informed that the MCA Debt Relief Program is suitable for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) struggling with multiple merchant cash advances, rebuilding stability, inventory gaps, etc.

The unsecured working capital loans are sanctioned through an online application process that requires minimal paperwork. With no collateral needed, applicants pass the eligibility criteria based on their business performance, monthly revenue and processing volume. Upon completion, applicants receive loan approval and disbursal within 24 hours.

Credit obtained from VIP Capital Funding, a trusted financial institution in North Carolina, can be utilized to address diverse business purposes, including payroll, expansion, equipment needs, management of high-cost advances or stacked payments, etc.

The company's comprehensive financial suite also allows small and medium-sized enterprises to avail short-term bridge loans and refinance options for temporary monetary requirements and optimizing cash flow.

"To us, our clients are not just customers but invaluable entrepreneurs who've poured everything into their businesses," said Carlos Hernandez. "Our goal is, therefore, to align our financial strength with the ambition of the companies we serve."

Interested owners can learn more about MCA relief and working capital loans through their online form available at https://vipcapitalfunding.com/apply-now/.

About the Company:

VIP Capital Funding stands among the top fintech companies in the US and the most trusted names in alternative business financing. Boasting an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, the Fintech firm offers fast, transparent, flexible business loans, MCA refinancing, and debt-relief solutions to small and midsize businesses nationwide. Currently, they have a client base of more than 10,000 businesses.

