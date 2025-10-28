CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Goran Marich, Area Sales Manager

AKRON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Goran Marich. With nearly 30 years of mortgage industry experience, Marich will play an instrumental role in driving growth and expanding CMG's presence across Northeast Ohio.

Marich began his career as Regional Vice President of Sales and Operations at Conseco Finance, becoming a Corporate Officer by age 29. He went on to found and lead Equity Consultants (later EC Financial) for more than 15 years, growing the company to over 400 employees and earning recognition from Inc. 500 and as a Top 10 Weatherhead 100 Honoree for its rapid growth and strong workplace culture. He later held leadership roles at Guaranteed Rate and Revolution Mortgage, and most recently served as a Market Leader at Movement Mortgage before joining CMG. His wife, Niki Marich, also recently joined CMG Home Loans, continuing the couple's shared commitment to excellence in lending. Outside of work, Marich is a proud father of four, grandfather, and former All-American soccer player and college Hall of Famer.

"With a history of building successful companies and high-performing teams, I know great leadership is born from collaboration and transparency," said Marich. "CMG gives me the opportunity to grow in Northeast Ohio and cultivate the next generation of leaders."

"We are excited for Goran to join our divisional leadership team," added Michael Harrison, Divisional Sales Manager. "With his track record and experience, we expect to grow our Northeast Ohio markets and build out sales teams who are best in class."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/http://www.cmghomeloans.com)

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-home-loans-welcomes-goran-marich-area-sales-manager-1092577