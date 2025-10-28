Swift Navigation and SIMCom Fuel Mass Market Outdoor Autonomy with Reliable, Affordable Centimeter-Accurate Positioning

SIMCom's GNSS Modules Now Integrated with Swift's Skylark Precise Positioning Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technology for mass-market applications, and SIMCom, a leading global IoT wireless modules and solutions supplier, today announced a partnership to deliver centimeter-level GNSS accuracy to high-volume robotics applications worldwide.

The collaboration integrates Swift's Skylark Precise Positioning Service with SIMCom's high-performance SIM66MD and SIM66D GNSS modules.

This powerful combination allows manufacturers and developers using these modules to easily activate centimeter-accurate satellite positioning, dramatically improving the performance, safety, and reliability of robotic lawnmowers, delivery robots, agricultural vehicles, and other autonomous systems. SIMCom's modules are renowned for their compact designs, low power consumption, and wide array of interfaces, making them ideal for seamless integration into diverse IoT and autonomous devices.

Swift's Skylark Nx RTK, the highest-precision variant of Skylark, leverages a proprietary atmospheric model to deliver continuous 1-2 cm accuracy across vast geographic areas, including all of Western Europe . This carrier-grade network eliminates the need for developers to manage base stations or switch between multiple correction providers, simplifying the deployment of high-precision outdoor robots at scale.

"SIMCom's commitment to high performance and versatile design in their GNSS modules aligns perfectly with Swift's mission to make high-precision positioning accessible and scalable," said Daniel Optendrenk, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Swift Navigation. "By integrating Skylark with the SIM66MD and SIM66D, we are directly addressing the critical need for reliable, low-cost precision in outdoor autonomous systems, giving developers the tools they need to achieve truly seamless operation."

"The demand for high-accuracy, low-power positioning is growing across all our target segments, particularly in the emerging field of autonomous robotics," said Chunlin Zhu, GNSS Product Line Director at SIMCom. "This partnership ensures that our popular modules can immediately access Swift's leading precise positioning network, providing a seamless path for our customers to achieve centimeter-level accuracy and gain a competitive edge in deploying fully autonomous solutions."

Key benefits for autonomous navigation:

Autonomous Operation : Centimeter-level accuracy is essential for robots to execute complex tasks, such as following precise mowing patterns, planting seeds with exact spacing, or navigating narrow construction sites.

: Centimeter-level accuracy is essential for robots to execute complex tasks, such as following precise mowing patterns, planting seeds with exact spacing, or navigating narrow construction sites. Safety and Geofencing: Precise localization enables reliable enforcement of virtual boundaries (geofencing), preventing robots from entering restricted zones or colliding with obstacles, which is critical for safety in public or shared spaces.

Precise localization enables reliable enforcement of virtual boundaries (geofencing), preventing robots from entering restricted zones or colliding with obstacles, which is critical for safety in public or shared spaces. Improved Efficiency: Reliable 1-2 cm precision reduces path errors, minimizes overlap in coverage (e.g., in farming or lawn care), and ensures the robot consistently reaches its exact target destination, maximizing battery life and operational uptime.





Customers purchasing SIMCom's SIM66MD and SIM66D modules now get a 6 month free trial of Skylark Nx RTK.

Learn more about SIMCom's GNSS modules at h ttps://en.SIMCom.com/module/gnss.html and about Swift's Skylark Nx RTK at https://www.swiftnav.com/products/skylark/nx-rtk .

ABOUT SIMCOM

SIMCom Wireless Solutions Limited is a global leading IoT wireless modules and solutions supplier. Since established in 2002, SIMCom has been fully committed to providing a variety of wireless modules and terminal level solutions worldwide, such as 5G,4G, LTE-A, LTE-M(CAT-M1), NB-IoT, 3G, 2G, and GPS/GLONASS/BEIDOU satellite positioning technology.

SIMCom insists on providing high-quality modules and industry solutions. With 23 years of professional technical innovation and service experiences, it continuously meets the needs of customers in all industries of the Internet of Things. While deepening the vertical industry, we continue to define advantageous products and build core competitiveness. With the Group's continuous investment in research and development, technology and production, we will continue to innovate and enrich our technology roadmap, and promote the development of the industry in the next few years.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy satellite positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its Skylark Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31fbe675-4503-40aa-a21d-f1eceddef835

press@swift-nav.com