Revenue from operations increased by 20.8% to INR 1,004.9 crore in Q2FY25-26 as compared with INR 831.8 crore in Q2 FY24-25.

In U.S dollar terms, revenue increased by 16.9% on a Y-o-Y basis to $115.5 Mn as compared with $98.8 million in Q2 FY24-25.

Net profit increased by 30.6% from INR 140.2 crore in the year ago period to stand at INR 183.2 crore in Q2 FY25-26.

eClerx Services Ltd., an industry-focused specialist services firm managing and improving complex data-driven processes, today announced its results for fiscal Q2 2026. The Board also approved the buyback of equity shares through tender offer route for an amount not exceeding Rs. 300 Crores (Buy Back Size) at a price of Rs. 4,500 per share (Buy Back Price).

The company delivered a strong operational performance for the quarter, recording growth in both revenue and profitability, despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment.

Consolidated financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

eClerx's total revenue increased from INR 831.8 crore in Q2 FY2024-25 to INR 1,004.9 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Representing a 20.8% Y-o-Y growth, this figure is 7.5% higher than INR 934.6 crore recorded in Q1 FY2025-26. The company reported USD 115.5 million in operating revenue for Q2 FY2025-26, 16.9% higher than USD 98.8 million posted in Q2 FY24-25.

EBITDA for Q2 FY25-26 came in at INR 298.3 crore which is 30.4% higher than INR 228.8 crore reported in Q2 FY2024-25. EBITDA margin improved by 1.7% on a Y-o-Y basis to 28.8%, as compared with 27.1% recorded in Q2 FY24-25.





Net Profit for Q2 FY25-26 stood at INR 183.2 crore which is 30.6% higher than INR 140.2 crore reported in Q2 FY24-25.





Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY25-26 has improved to INR 39.00 as compared to INR 29.66 in Q2 FY24-25; amounting to a 31.5% growth on a Y-o-Y basis.





Total delivery headcount moved up to 21,293 in Q2 FY25-26 and represents a 17.6% increase over the previous headcount of 18,104 for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the company's Q2 performance, Mr. Kapil Jain, Managing Director and Group CEO at eClerx said, "We have once again delivered a strong performance this quarter, driven by momentum across key accounts, addition of new logos and disciplined execution. Our strategic priorities are translating into tangible results, positioning us well for the future. As we continue to invest in developing capabilities and sales, I'm confident that our strategy will enable us to navigate an evolving business landscape and create value for our clients."

eClerx continues to diversify its client base by focusing on new client addition and delivering from new geographies and emerging markets. The company has also won awards and recognition, notable examples of which are mentioned below.

Key developments, initiatives and recognitions

eClerx received acclaim as a Leader and Star Performer in Capital Markets Operations Services PEAK Matrix® 2025; highlighting the company's continued innovation and excellence in the financial services sector.





eClerx has been recognized as a notable service provider in Forrester 's "The AI Consulting Services Landscape, Q3 2025", for its extensive use cases of customer experience solutions, innovation services, and operational solutions that continue to deliver value to marquee clients across the globe.





eClerx has been officially certified as a Great Place To Work® a testament to its people-first culture built on trust, collaboration, and shared success.

About eClerx Services Ltd:

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs about 21,400 people across Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Peru, UK and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

Disclaimer: Certain statements made in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Investors are requested to use their discretion in relying on them. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

