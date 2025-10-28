Eden Capital Named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors List

The annual list highlights the private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with track records of backing founder-led companies.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Eden Capital Management, LLC ("Eden Capital") is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. This year's list recognizes Eden Capital among 248 firms.

The list celebrates investors that believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. Inc. selected companies with track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing-those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey-is both rare and invaluable," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

"At Eden Capital, we pride ourselves on being a trusted partner to founders, combining strategic insight, long-term capital, and deep operational expertise to help our businesses realize their full potential while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that drives their success," said Dina Said Dwyer, managing partner at Eden Capital.

Eden Capital's track record includes successful partnerships with numerous lower middle market companies, including Revature, a technology talent development platform, and Wall Street Prep, a global leader in financial training solutions. These investments exemplify the firm's ability to help accelerate growth and create lasting value by refining strategy, sourcing talent to enhance the organizational structure, investing in systems/technology/infrastructure, and driving commercial excellence. The successful exits of Revature and Wall Street Prep underscore Eden Capital's ability to partner with founder-led companies, support them in scaling operations and infrastructure, and exit at a strategic inflection point to maximize long-term value.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders completed a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms, and shared data on their companies' growth during these partnerships.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors.

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential. For more information, visit www.edencp.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Rankings, awards and/or recognition does not imply any guarantee of a certain level of results. Eden Capital Management LLC has not directly or indirectly received or given any compensation to or from Inc.

