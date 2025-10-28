Anzeige
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
SAAB AB: Saab receives order for Giraffe 1X radars from U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has awarded Saab a contract to provide Giraffe 1X radars in support of security co-operation partners. The order value is approximately USD 46 million. The order was booked in Q3 2025.

Saab will provide Giraffe 1X systems with deliveries starting in 2026. The order underscores the growing demand for Saab's advanced radar technology to strengthen air defense and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities worldwide.

"Saab's Giraffe 1X radars bring the U.S. Army a combat-proven capability that can be rapidly deployed to meet the growing spectrum of global threats, including unmanned aerial systems," said Erik Smith, head of Saab in the U.S. "What sets Giraffe 1X apart is its ability to combine advanced counter-UAS performance, at extended ranges, within a compact, mobile design that commanders can trust in any environment. With continuous, real-time air surveillance, Giraffe 1X equips the U.S. and its security co-operation partners with a decisive operational advantage, ensuring they can stay ahead of emerging challenges."

As a small, lightweight 3D radar, Giraffe 1X can be used as a mobile, deployable or fixed asset that can be integrated into both ground and naval platforms. With its true multi-mission capability-spanning force protection, ground-based air defense, and sea surface surveillance-Giraffe 1X is the first radar of its kind, delivering unmatched operational flexibility to commanders.

Contact
Saab Press Centre
+ (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

