CDON AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in CDON AB

28 October 2025

CDON AB (publ) ("CDON" or the "Company") today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting has been held on 28 October 2025, at which the submitted proposals were passed. The complete proposals are stated in the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting).

Resolution on on a directed issue of ordinary shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a directed issue of ordinary shares of not more than 116,800 ordinary shares, entailing an increase of the share capital of not more than SEK 117,020.919760. The new share issue constitutes the second tranche in the issue of new shares announced by CDON on 18 September 2025, in which Bradley Hathaway, Christoffer Norman and Alexander Bricca committed to subscribe for 116,800 ordinary shares.

The right to subscribe for the new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, be granted to Bradley Hathaway (either directly or indirectly through Far View Capital Management) (up to 109,900 shares), Christoffer Norman (up to 5,400 shares) and Alexander Bricca (up to 1,500 shares). The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights are that the Company shall, in a timely manner, be able to secure the capital need for the Company's operations, as well as to broaden the ownership structure of the Company.

The subscription price is SEK 62.60 per ordinary share, which was determined in the accelerated book building procedure carried out by ABG Sundal Collier on 18 September 2025.

