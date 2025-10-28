Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2025
The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2025 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.
The table below shows the results of the poll.
Resolution
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
1
That the Report and
21,397,770
99.97%
7,358
0.03%
21,405,128
0
2 That the Directors'
Remuneration Policy as set out in the Annual Report be approved.
21,323,814
99.63%
79,711
0.37%
21,403,525
1,603
3
That the Directors'
21,330,575
99.66%
72,950
0.34%
21,403,525
1,603
4 That Angus Gordon Lennox be elected as a Director.
20,546,934
96.09%
835,262
3.91%
21,382,196
22,932
5 That Graeme Bissett be elected as a Director.
20,545,010
96.08%
837,186
3.92%
21,382,196
22,932
6 That Lesley Jackson be elected as a Director.
20,540,507
96.06%
841,689
3.94%
21,382,196
22,932
7
That Johnston Carmichael LLP be re-appointed as Auditor to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the
21,375,821
99.93%
14,739
0.07%
21,390,560
14,568
8 That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine
the remuneration of the
Auditor for the year to 30
June 2026.
21,387,770
99.92%
17,358
0.08%
21,405,128
0
9 That the Company be
authorised to buy back Ordinary Shares and Zero Dividend Preference Shares.
21,364,431
99.81%
40,697
0.19%
21,405,128
0
Notes
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
- Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
- Resolutions 1 to 8 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 9 was a special resolution.
- The total votes cast represented 19.94% of the 107,331,000 Ordinary Shares in issue at 24 October 2025.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
28 October 2025