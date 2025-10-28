Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.10.2025
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 17:00 Uhr
108 Leser
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2025

The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2025 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)

Votes Withheld

1 That the Report and
Financial Statements for the period to 30 June 2025 be received and adopted.

21,397,770

99.97%

7,358

0.03%

21,405,128

0

2 That the Directors'

Remuneration Policy as set out in the Annual Report be approved.

21,323,814

99.63%

79,711

0.37%

21,403,525

1,603

3 That the Directors'
Remuneration Report for the period to 30 June 2025 be received, adopted and approved.

21,330,575

99.66%

72,950

0.34%

21,403,525

1,603

4 That Angus Gordon Lennox be elected as a Director.

20,546,934

96.09%

835,262

3.91%

21,382,196

22,932

5 That Graeme Bissett be elected as a Director.

20,545,010

96.08%

837,186

3.92%

21,382,196

22,932

6 That Lesley Jackson be elected as a Director.

20,540,507

96.06%

841,689

3.94%

21,382,196

22,932

7 That Johnston Carmichael LLP be re-appointed as Auditor to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the
Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2026.

21,375,821

99.93%

14,739

0.07%

21,390,560

14,568

8 That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine

the remuneration of the

Auditor for the year to 30

June 2026.

21,387,770

99.92%

17,358

0.08%

21,405,128

0

9 That the Company be

authorised to buy back Ordinary Shares and Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

21,364,431

99.81%

40,697

0.19%

21,405,128

0

Notes

  1. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
  3. Resolutions 1 to 8 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 9 was a special resolution.
  4. The total votes cast represented 19.94% of the 107,331,000 Ordinary Shares in issue at 24 October 2025.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

28 October 2025


