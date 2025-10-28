IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys to Present at the 2025 ThinkEquity Growth Summit in NYC on October 30, 2025

Chairman and CEO Mark Smith's presentation will be webcast live at 3 PM on Oct. 30, 2025

FRANKLIN, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces that it will participate in the ThinkEquity Investor Conference on Thursday, October 30, 2025 in New York City.

Chairman and CEO Mr. Smith will deliver a 30-minute corporate presentation at 3:00 PM ET in the Lotus Suite West of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle (at 60th Street), New York, NY 10023. IBC management will also meet 1x1 with investors throughout the event.

Mr. Smith's presentation will be webcast live. To register for the free webcast, please visit: https://event.summitcast.com/view/NX3WagbdCmRzBGMxdc3ia6/ZegvbmPqCfShTrx8rrkzyD

The ThinkEquity conference brings together more than 80 public and private companies and over 700 institutional and individual investors to discuss emerging trends, growth opportunities, and sector developments across multiple industries.

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

# # #

CONTACTS:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the Company's expectation of further growth in revenue and market demand, and the ability of the Copper Alloy division to increase its production capacity, reduce unit costs of production, expand its product portfolio and expand into new markets, the closure of the Engineered Materials division and the expected charge to operations in connection therewith, potential market demand for shaped alloy parts and Al-Sc alloy components, and future copper and scandium alloy market conditions generally. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control including: the risk that the Company may not be able to make sufficient payments to retire its debt, the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, imposition of tariffs, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company's future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Please see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ibc-advanced-alloys-to-present-at-the-2025-thinkequity-growth-summit-in-nyc-on-oc-1092601